WATCH: Derry Girls star features in new Google ad alongside Star Wars actor John Boyega and comedian David Walliams

One of the stars of hit TV comedy Derry Girls features in a new Google advert alongside Star Wars actor John Boyega and comedian David Walliams.

Saoirse Monica Jackson, who plays Erin in the Channel 4 smash, has landed a starring role in the tech giant's new push for Google Assistant.

The 'Make Google Do It' campaign is being shown in cinemas, on UK TV, and social media.

The ad is designed to show everyday moments where the voice assistant could intervene and, clearly having a disconcerting hair dye moment, Jackson is featured staring into a mirror at her new look and says: "Awh, flip! I need happy music, now!"

Graham Bednash, senior director, Google UK consumer marketing, said: ‘This campaign is designed to show people the helpful things the Google Assistant can do - and do it with charm and wit."