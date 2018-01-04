When is Derry Girls on TV?

The new six part comedy 'Derry Girls' is set to air at 10pm (January 4) on Channel 4.

The much anticipated six part comedy, written by Indian Summers and screenwriter Lisa McGee, is based on Lisa's own experiences as a teenager.

It follows 16-year-old Erin and her friends, who living through the Troubles, where teenage life still goes on.

Read: 'Derry Girls' vocabulary released ahead of Channel 4 debut

Derry Girls writer wants city’s seal of approval

Derry Girls trailer released

Nadine Coyle Popstars tape helped Derry Girls actress for audition