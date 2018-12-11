Zeta to feature in ‘Billionaire B&B’

A Derry woman who has made her home on the Mediterranean holiday island of Ibiza is to feature in a new television show exploring the amazing world of the super rich.

Zeta Kearney, originally from the Abercorn Road area of the city, will pop up in an episode of ‘Billionaire B&B’ which is being screened on RTE 2.

Each episode of the show, which is presented by comedian and actress Yasmine Akram, focuses on a super rich playground - Ibiza/Mallorca, Los Angeles and Barbados - where there is no shortage of fabulous properties with eye-watering price tags and endless other ways of spending those mega fortunes.

Zeta, a former pupil of Thornhill College, has been living in Ibiza since 2011 where, for six years, she was events manager at Amante, one of the island’s top beach clubs.

She is now brand ambassador at Chiringuito Blue - a beach front restaurant and bar - and W Ibiza Hotel which is to open next summer.

Both are located in the Santa Eulalia del Río resort.

In her role, Zeta is invited to amazing events and gets to rub shoulders with the rich and famous.

Zeta is no stranger to the restaurant world as both her parents - Ursula O’Doherty and Gordon Kearney - worked in the business and her first job after leaving school was in a restaurant.

Life in Ibiza, she says, is “fantastic”.

“I really am living the dream. Just imagine having a desk with a sea view. It’s a pleasure coming to work and looking out of the window,” she says.

Zeta will feature in the Ibiza/Mallorca episode of ‘“Billionaire B&B” which is scheduled to be screened on RTE 2 on Thursday, December 20 at 9.30pm.