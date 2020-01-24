Uncover more about ‘From This Changes Everything’!

Fancy a day of discussions, talks, campaign and community support centred around the book and film ‘From This Changes Everything’ by Naomi Klein?

Cultúrlann Ui Chanáin, 37 Great James Street is hosting the event on Monday, January 27 (3pm to 9pm) and everyone is welcome.

Filmed over 211 shoot days in nine countries and five continents over four years, This Changes Everything is an epic attempt to re-imagine the vast challenge of climate change.

What is it about those vanishing glaciers and desperate polar bears that makes me want to click away? Is it really possible to be bored by the end of the world? She explains: “It’s not that I don’t care what happens to polar bears. It’s just that we’re told that the cause isn’t out there, that it’s in us, it’s human nature. We’re innately greedy and short-sighted.

“And if that’s true, there is no hope. But when I finally stopped looking away, travelled into the heart of the crisis, met people on the front lines, I discovered so much of what I thought I knew was wrong.

“And I began to wonder: what if human nature isn’t the problem? What if even greenhouse gases aren’t the problem? What if the real problem is a story, one we’ve been telling ourselves for 400 years.”

The Derry event, which is part of the city’s Imbolc Festival includes the screening of film at 7pm, followed by discussion. There will also be food and music.

For information visit https://www.imbolcfestival.com