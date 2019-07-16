VIDEO: Iosas Celtic Peace Garden on Derry - Donegal border: A Walk through

The Island of Saints and Scholars (IOSAS) Celtic Garden is located just over the border from Derry behind Ballyarnett in the Muff region of County Donegal.

The tranquil, natural surroundings in a peaceful rural setting have been designed as a quiet place for anyone to come along for reflection or prayer.

Christ on the Cross.

It also honours the men and women of Ireland’s Golden Age of Saints and Scholars and contains striking buildings made from natural materials and natural features honouring their contribution to the world.

The garden forms part of the IOSAS Visitor Centre, the Sanctuary and White Oaks Acorn Project.

The vision of Father Neil Carlin, those who created and maintain it describe how it is built at "a ‘thin place’ “beloved of the Celts who believed that in such a place heaven and earth are closely connected, and it invites us to reflect on our common Christian heritage”.

The IOSAS Centre across the road meanwhile contains a cafe, gift shop, workspace for groups and is home to White Oaks Acorn Project and its organic vegetable produce scheme. It is available for school and group retreats and reflection days, while the garden is open to all.

Ireland's Saints are remembered along the park.

For more details on the garden see the Facebook page, ‘IOSAS Centre & Celtic Prayer Garden’.