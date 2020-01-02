Void Engage boasts loads of events this January 2020

Void in Derry would like to thank everyone who has visited the Gallery to view exhibitions, come to workshops or attended any talks over the past 12 months.

As they welcome 2020, staff are looking forward to a number of events in the New Year before Derek Jarman’s The Last of England closes the month.

Poetry evening with spoken word artist Frank Rafferty.

So what’s on in January 2020?

Imagining October - Film Screening: Wednesday, January 8, 7pm

Void will screen Imagining October (1984). In this film Jarman explores art and politics in the final years of the Cold War, drawing connections between pre-Perestroika Russia and Thatcherite Britain. The title refers to the 1917 Bolshevik revolution and Sergei Eisenstein’s propaganda film October: Ten Days That Shook the World 1928.

Derek Jarman Talk - Michael Charlesworth and Francesca Balboni: Saturday, January 11, 2pm

Void is delighted to welcome Michael Charlesworth and Francesca Balboni. Michael and Francesca come from the University of Texas, Austin and both will explore Jarman’s works that are currently on display in Void. Michael will mediate on the GBH paintings, the context of their making, and how they fit in to Jarman’s painting as a whole and Francesca will present her paper on Jarman’s The Last of England.

Poetry evening with spoken word artist Frank Rafferty: Wednesday, January 15, 6.30pm

Join us for an evening of poetry inspired by Derek Jarman. Bring along your favourite poem or just come by to be inspired.

Remembering Derek: Saturday, January 18, 3pm

Mary Cremin in conversation with Norman Rosenthal, independent curator and art historian and former exhibitions director of the Royal Academy of Art.

Join them as Mary and Norman discuss his memories of Derek and the London art scene of the 70s and 80s.

Book in to all of these events by visiting our website at www.derryvoid.com/engage/derek-jarman.php

For the latest news and events visit our website at www.derryvoid.com.