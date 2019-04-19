Win a pair of tickets for Finale Night of the Jazz Fest at Da Vinci’s Hotel

Da Vinci’s Hotel are giving away a pair of tickets to their Finale Night of the Jazz Fest

Da Vinci’s Hotel have teamed up with the Derry Journal to offer one lucky duo a pair of tickets to their hugely anticipated Finale Night of the 2019 Jazz Fest on Sunday, May 5 in Da Vinci’s Hotel Grillroom from 9pm.

Featuring headline act Ladies in the Blues, the music theatre show celebrates the power of women throughout the history of the blues from ‘’four diverse female singers and a crackin’ band of blues sidemen.’’

From the gospel roots of the 1920s through vaudeville and jazz, to the blues rock of the 60s and 70s, Ladies in the Blues tells the story of a women's journey through song with iconic visual backdrops of great female trailblazers, from Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone, Billie Holiday, Ma Rainey, Etta James, Bessie Smith, Janice Joplin and many more.

Furthermore, the hugely popular headliners are set to be supported by festival favourites Mirenda Rosenberg and Jaydee Brass Band.

The ticket giveaway comes as the popular Da Vinci’s Hotel, based on Derry’s Culmore Road, continues to build on its involvement as one of the flagship venues for the City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival.

Ladies in the Blues

Over the past 18 years of the Jazz Festival Da Vinci’s Hotel has hosted some of the most memorable nights of the festival with performances from Ruby Turner, The Jive Aces, The Drifters, The Stars From The Commitments, Puppini Sisters and Kenny Ball.

With an unmissable lineup for 2019, Da Vinci’s Hotel Jazz Fest launches on Thursday, May 2 with complimentary entertainment from festival favourites, The Jive Aces supported by Joe Blow Blues Band.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, May 4, the Grillroom will turn into a Swing Club with music from Ireland’s number one swing band, The Swing Cats led by Meteor Award winning singer Luke Thomas.

