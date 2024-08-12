A celebration of local talent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join the Fun at the Culmore Literary Festival next month. Derry may have seen too few Literary festivals over the years, but the Culmore Literary Festival is here to change that. With the recent closure of the Waterside Theatre, this festival proudly stands as the last of its kind, bringing together our vibrant community of writers, poets, musicians, and more.

The festivities kick off on Friday, 6th September, at 7:30 pm at the Culmore Community Hub with a performance by the acclaimed songwriter Anthony Toner. Get ready for a night of soulful tunes and storytelling that will set the tone for an exciting weekend!

Saturday, 7th September, is packed with literary delights. At 2:00 pm, local authors Kathy Donaghy and Jane Buckley will engage in a lively conversation, sure to inspire and entertain. Then, at 7:30 pm, the celebrated author Claire Allan—known for her impressive portfolio of over twenty novels, including her latest hit, The Affair—will join Jane for a thought-provoking Q&A session. This is a must-attend event for any book lover!

But the fun doesn’t stop there! Saturday at 10:30 am is all about the kids (and the young at heart!). Perrin the Storyteller will take the stage to enchant children aged 4 to 444 years (that's ten human years!) with tales full of wonder and excitement.

For budding young writers aged 10-13, Terri Lamberton, author of the beloved Lacey Loo series, will host a creative writing session at noon. It’s a perfect opportunity for the next generation of storytellers to hone their craft!

The fun wraps up on Sunday with an afternoon of poetry, music, and dance from 2:00 - 5:00 pm. Join us for performances by local poets and live musicians, all while enjoying a comforting cup of tea and cake! It’s the perfect way to end a weekend celebrating the incredible talent in the North West.

Many thanks to our funders Derry City and Strabane District Council and The National Lottery Community Fund. To book tickets, please visit www.culmorehub.org/events

Don’t miss out on this fantastic event! For more information and to book your tickets now, visit www.culmorehub.org/events or call 02871 163713. Come along and support our local talent as we bring together the wonderful singers, poets, writers, and dancers of our city!

Claire Allan is a bestselling author of psychological thrillers and, in the past, women's fiction.

A former journalist, she has penned over twenty novels, including eight psychological thrillers. Her novels have hit the bestseller charts around the world and have been translated into multiple languages.

Claire worked as a story consultant on series one of the hugely successful BBC drama series 'Blue Lights' with Two Cities Productions. She has also written several rom-coms under the pen name Freya Kennedy and supported Sunday Times Bestseller Serena Terry while writing her Mammy Banter titles.

In 2023, Claire signed a multi-book deal with Boldwood Books to write four thrillers as Claire Allan and three romcoms as Freya Kennedy, securing her publishing into 2026.

Her first thriller with Boldwood - THE AFFAIR - is out now.

Indie-Reader award-winning author Jane, born in Derry in the mid-1960s, addresses the enduring question of Ireland's Troubles' origins in her Stones Corner tetralogy, Turmoil, Darkness, Light and Hope.

Drawing from personal experiences, Jane weaves a narrative rich in heartache, bravery, and tragic love while exploring the complexities of growing up during the Troubles.

Her books, devoid of simplistic endings, delve into harsh realities with moments of love, family loyalty, and dark humour. Initially targeting the younger generation, Jane has garnered a diverse following, urging readers to remember the era's horrors and avoid its return. The Stones Corner series offers a poignant reminder of Ireland's fragile peace.

Jane is currently researching and preparing The Project Children Story for the 50th Anniversary of Project Children. This book will explore the extraordinary journey of 23,000 children from Northern Ireland, who were welcomed by over 16,000 American host families for a six-week holiday beginning in 1974 amid the Troubles.

Kathy Donaghy is a journalist and author living and working in Inishowen, Co Donegal. Her first book, Finding My Wild, was published by O’Brien Press in February 2023.

She is a regular contributor and columnist with the Irish Independent. She also writes for Lonely Planet and Sunday Miscellany. She runs creative writing courses with the Irish Writers Centre in Dublin, as well as facilitating and moderating events. She has a BA in English and French and a BA in legal studies. She is married with two sons, and when she is not writing, she’s exploring the wilds of Donegal with her border collie.