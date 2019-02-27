Sport
Sport
Headlines
Rory Gallagher to make changes for Derry's McKenna Cup clash with Donegal
Sport
Liverpool and Manchester United eye MASSIVE deals as Chelsea look to offload several players - Premier League gossip
Football
Potential friendly clashes with Linfield, Glenavon on the cards for Derry City
Football
Former Derry City striker Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe says he's returned to Colchester a 'better player'
Football
Philip O'Doherty insists he's 'going nowhere' as he reveals £1 million costs to run Derry City in 2020
Football
Derry City Chairman 'embarrassed' about FAI crisis but confident the League of Ireland will survive
Football
Revealed! Liverpool and Manchester United's astonishing average weekly wage compared to Premier League rivals
Football
Former Celtic man Paddy McCourt ready for new Derry City task
Football
Ex Celtic star Paddy McCourt confirmed as Derry City's new Technical Director
Football
Derry City Chairman announces cash injection for Declan Devine's transfer budget
Football
Football
Other Sport
Rory Gallagher to make changes for Derry's McKenna Cup clash with Donegal
Sport
Senior Cup glory for Priorians
Other Sport
Daryl Gurney makes exit from PDC World Carts Championship
Other Sport