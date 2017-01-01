Derry Journal
Met Office issue weather warning of ice for Derry
News
Mum appeals for help after ashes of deceased baby girl Holly stolen in burglary
News
Family badly shaken after
materials torched at home
News
Social home heat upgrades
will protect the vulnerable
News
Survey finds increasing Brexit alarm among manufacturers with 38% planning to move production outside the North
News
Three arrested following cash, counterfeits and guns seizures, released
News
‘We need to be on the streets to stop benefit cuts’, protest told
News
Austin’s Christmas Windows proving a big draw with new generations
News
Ebrington to remain an ‘important’ events venue
News
Donegal-Derry Vipers in cautious welcome for movement on border
News
DERRY CITY: Rory Patterson appointed first team player/coach at City
Derry City
EUROPA LEAGUE: Östersund target Ronan Curtis blown away by Arsenal draw
Football
Celtic: What Hoops fans should know about Zenit St Petersburg
Football
DERRY GAA: Scullion warns All County League changes are inevitable
Derry GAA
WATCH: Daryl Gurney answers Lisneal College’s call for help
More Sport
TYRONE GAA: Moane Set For Extended Term
Derry GAA
IRISH LEAGUE: United boss fuming after heavy loss to Championship leaders
Football
The Last Jedi: Do you have Star Wars toys at home that are worth thousands?
TV and Film
Local photographer takes on new approach to help rehome dogs
Lifestyle
Win tickets to see The Priests at the Everglades Hotel
Lifestyle
COMPETITION: Win a Festive Afternoon Tea for two at the Everglades Hotel
Lifestyle