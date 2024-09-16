Ambitious exhibition ‘Whispering Sea’ opens at Artlink

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Artlink Fort Dunree are delighted to announce the opening of ‘Whispering Sea’, an evocative new exhibition by their 2024 International Artist-in-Residence, Arijit Bhattacharyya. This exhibition delves into the interconnected histories of the Indian and Atlantic Oceans, exploring the themes of migration, identity, and the transformative power of imagination.

‘Whispering Sea’ is a work of artistic imagination, grounded in the postcolonial and neocolonial social resistance movements. Through a multi-layered narrative, Bhattacharyya uses the sea as both a literal and symbolic force to evoke themes of freedom, justice, and transformation. The exhibition is a celebration of the ocean's timeless whispers, stories of displacement, survival, and dreams.

Artlink Project Coordinator, Rebecca Strain, expressed her enthusiasm for hosting the new exhibition: "We get hundreds of brilliant proposals from artists for the residency programme and this year the panel chose Arijit Bhattacharyya. His work stood out for us because it speaks about a contentious and pertinent topic: the movement of people, ideas, and cultures. We are intrigued to see what conversations are sparked for visitors when they experience his new exhibition, which will exist very briefly at Fort Dunree."

Through his work, Arijit explores connections between the migration of people and the migration of oceans, posing the question of whether the tides themselves carry the memory of movement and displacement.

Speaking about his residency, Arijit Bhattacharyya said: "This residency at Artlink stands as an intersection where my narrative converges with the grandeur of the oceans’ tales. I have been really eager to embark on this immersive artistic journey – a testament to the resilience, love, adaptability, and endurance inherent in the human spirit amidst the currents of change, pain, and hostility."

Artlink Project Coordinator Martha McCulloch added: "Since his arrival Arijit has been engaging in dialogue with the local community and artists, and facilitating events - including a lecture performance ‘How Political is (y)our Curry?’ and a walk as part of the Inishowen Walking Festival. He encouraged us to think and behave with more confidence, and convinced us of his idea to paint the entire Saldanha Gallery skirting to ceiling Prussian Blue. Upon this background which looks like the tide moving he has painted huge humanlike forms. All the while he's also been directing a film being produced in another time zone which will premiere as part of the exhibition on Friday evening.”

Visitors to the new exhibition will have the opportunity to experience Arijit's work across various mediums, including installations, textiles, drawings, and performances. His interdisciplinary approach to art invites engagement and dialogue, creating space for a deeper understanding of the human experience within the context of global migrations and collective histories.

The opening reception for ‘Whispering Sea’ will take place on Friday, 20th September at 6pm at Artlink Fort Dunree. The exhibition will continue 10:30am to 4:30pm daily (with free admission) up until 26th September.

For further information about ‘Whispering Sea’ or upcoming exhibitions and events at Artlink, visit www.artlink.ie Facebook.com/Artlinkfortdunreepage or contact a member of the Artlink team on 0838696513.