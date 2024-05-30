ARC Fitness announces launch of ARC Connect: Building Bridges for Business Success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

ARC Fitness hosts event to empower local businesses community through wellness and professional development

Addiction recovery service, ARC Fitness is excited to host ARC Connect, a business focused event set to bring together entrepreneurs, industry experts, and community leaders in a bid to explore innovative ways to enhance workplace performance and employee well being.

This in-person event, which will be happening on 6th June 2024 from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM, is free of charge to attend and is taking place at ARC Fitness HQ in the Bay Road Business Park in Derry/Londonderry.

Attendees of ARC Connect will have the opportunity to not only participate in a series of workshops and presentations that will highlight ARC’s many employee focused wellness services, but they will also have the opportunity to hear from a variety of industry experts and successful business leaders on their experiences and insight from within their chosen fields. It will also serve as a valuable networking opportunity which will allow attendees to connect with fellow business peers and industry leaders, fostering collaboration and new partnerships.

Gary Rutherford, Founder and Programme Director of ARC Fitness

Talking about the upcoming event, Founder and Programme Director of ARC Fitness, Gary Rutherford, said, “Here at ARC we are always looking for new ways to connect with our local community and that is exactly what the thinking is behind ARC Connect. We have designed it to not only address the growing demand for integrated business support services that focus on both financial and operational growth, but to also address employee wellbeing and satisfaction.

By hosting ARC Connect we are reaffirming our commitment to fostering a thriving business community. Join us on 6th June to discover how integrating wellness and professional development can lead to sustainable business success.

We believe that as a society, the best approach to a brighter future is a collaborative one and through this event we are reaffirming our commitment to fostering a thriving business community. With this in mind we look forward to engaging with the business community of our city and seeing what ways we can better serve them and help them to thrive in their respective sectors.

If you or someone you know is a business owner, please consider signing up and attending ARC Connect. We’d love to see you there.”

For anyone wanting to attend, they can register through Eventbrite using this link.

ARC Fitness is a non-profit organisation that was first launched in 2019 by Gary, a registered mental health nurse and a qualified personal trainer. It seeks to give individuals and families impacted by addiction and substance use support to improve their mental and physical wellbeing through physical activity, professional support, and re-connection with community.