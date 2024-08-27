ARC Fitness hosting annual ‘Recover Together’ conference in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local addiction recovery service, ARC Fitness, is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated annual 'Recovery in Motion' conference, which will be held on Tuesday 10th September, at the Millennium Forum in Derry.

It will aim to bring together leading experts, advocates, and importantly individuals impacted by addiction to discuss the latest advancements, strategies, and personal stories in the field of addiction recovery.

ARC Fitness is hosting the conference as part of their year-long ‘Recover Together’ campaign which exists with the aim of highlighting that the concept of ‘recovery’ is not and should not be an individual conquest but in fact it is a collective effort and not one that anyone should face alone.

The one-day conference is set to feature seven keynote speakers from across the areas of addiction, mental health, recovery coaching, support services, and more. These include; Paul Donnelly founder of Max Kolbe Recovery Scotland; Kevin Bailey, Regional Lead for Drugs and Alcohol at the Public Health Agency; Kerry Anthony, Group Chief Executive of Inspire Wellbeing; Stephen McLaughlin, Clinical Manager of the White Oaks Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre; Wulf Livingston, Professor of Alcohol Studies from Wrexham university; Lourda Geoghegan, Professor of Public Health and Donna Roddy, family support advocate from ARC Fitness who will be sharing her own personal journey on how addiction affected her and her family.

Gary Rutherford, Founder and Programme Director of ARC Fitness

When speaking about the conference, Gary Rutherford, Founder and Strategic Coordinator of ARC Fitness and host of the conference said, “We’re thrilled to be back hosting our annual ARC Fitness Conference for the third year running. It truly is a highlight of the year for us and I’m extremely grateful that we get to do this year after year.

We truly believe that this year's conference is set to be our most impactful yet and we are dedicated to fostering a supportive environment where individuals can learn, grow, and connect with others who share a commitment to recovery.

We have a fantastic line up of not only professionals but importantly those who have been personally affected by substance use, who will be sharing and at ARC we believe that there really will be something to resonate with each and every attendee. We look forward to seeing you there!.”

Tickets for the conference are £6 and are available directly from here.

To learn more about ARC Fitness and the different services it offers or if you would like to partner with ARC in any way, please visit https://arcfitness.uk/