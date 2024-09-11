ARC Fitness set to host “NI’s largest outdoor recovery event”

Addiction recovery service, ARC Fitness, and its partners from across the city, proudly announce the Recovery Walk NI 2024, Northern Ireland’s largest outdoor event dedicated to supporting and celebrating recovery from substance use.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free of charge event, which is now in its fourth year, will take place on Saturday, September 28th and will begin at 11:00 am at Ebrington Square in Derry. It aims to celebrate those who are currently navigating the challenges of recovery while also honouring the lives of those we have lost to addiction and substance use.

The local organisations set to partner with ARC to bring the ‘Recovery Walk NI’ to the North West include Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum, Northlands Centre, Old Library Trust - Healthy Living Centre - Creggan, HURT (Have your Tomorrow's), Developing Healthy Communities NI, The White Oaks Centre and Inspire Wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When speaking about the recovery walk, Gary Rutherford, Founder and Strategic Coordinator of ARC, said: “The Recovery Walk NI is always a significant annual event for everyone at ARC and our partners as it truly shines a light on the important truth that collaboration is the best approach. This year’s walk promises to be a powerful demonstration of hope, unity and resilience and we’re excited to be partnering with so many other great organisations from across our city to host it.

Gary Rutherford, Founder and Programme Director of ARC Fitness at The Recovery Walk

The Recovery Walk NI is not just about acknowledging the challenges of addiction and substance use, but also celebrating the incredible resilience and courage of those on their recovery journey. We’d love to encourage you to come along and not only support the cause but also have fun.”

The Recovery Walk NI is part of the organisation’s new ‘Recover Together’ campaign programme which aims to highlight that the road to recovery is not and should not be an individual conquest but in fact it is a collective effort and not one that anyone needs to face alone.

In addition to the Recovery Walk itself, attendees can look forward to a host of family-friendly activities, including music, speakers, food vendors, inflatables, face painters and more. You can register now for free here.

For more information about the Recovery Walk NI 2024 or to find out about ARC Fitness and how you can get involved, please visit https://arcfitness.uk/.