‘Art in the Park’ returns bigger & better

This year’s exhibition promises to be the most ambitious yet, with thought-provoking installations, performances, and workshops across three stunning locations – Swan Park in Buncrana, The Bath Green in Moville, and Barrack Hill Community Park in Carndonagh.

Curated by Declan Sheehan, the new exhibition invites audiences to engage with contemporary art in communal spaces, uncovering hidden histories and reimagining public landscapes.

Why ‘The Winnowing Basket’?

The title draws from the farming tool used to separate grain from chaff – symbolising how we sift history, discard the unnecessary, and reclaim what nourishes us. The outdoor exhibition digs into colonial legacies, contested ownership, and the power of public space, asking: Who decides what’s private, what’s shared

Key Themes & Context:

The word "loot" entered English during British colonial rule, tied to the extraction of wealth from India – a theme echoed in these parks.

Swan Park (Buncrana): Gifted by Harry Swan, whose private antiquities collection (now in the National Museum) inspires artistic reinterpretation.

The Bath Green (Moville): A colonial bequest from the Montgomery family, linked to British rule in India.

Global Connections: Inishowen figures like Frederick Young (who introduced potatoes to the Himalayas) and Charles O'Donnell (who critiqued British rule in India) tie local history to empire.

Seven artists will present works that challenge, inspire, and connect this year:

Bbeyond: A live art performance at Swan Park.

Denis Buckley's Loss Movement in 3 Parts: A film and performance on displacement, Barrack Hill Park.

Marianna Bruno's Walking by the Ancestors: Illustrations inspired by Swan's collection (Swan Park, all May).

Lisa Collomb's Bounded Strands A woven installation using recycled Indian sari silk (Bath Green).

Sue Morris's Commons : A triptych with companion pieces across the three sites which connects British imperial history in India and Ireland with the artist's personal family ties to Punjab, while referencing traditional Gaelic communal land practices.

Elaine Garde's The Elephant in the Room: A playful "loot" of golden coins in Swan Park.

Kathleen O'Hara Farren's Flax to Thatch & Linen: A craft demonstration linking land and tradition (Bath Green).

Curator of Art in the Park IV, Declan Sheehan said: “We’re delighted to be shaking things up this year – quite literally! The Winnowing Basket is all about sifting through history, questioning what we keep and what we let go. These three amazing parks hold layers of stories – colonial legacies, local folklore, and personal memories. This year’s artists have created wonderful pieces that spark conversation, and we can’t wait for people to experience them in these beautiful, shared spaces.”

Bigger, bolder, and more interactive

Building on past successes, Art in the Park IV expands with more installations, performances, and hands-on events. Artlink Project Coordinators, Rebecca Strain and Martha McCulloch, are excited about this year’s bigger and bolder programme: “Through this year’s wide-ranging artworks, The Winnowing Basket is inviting visitors to reconsider what stories our public spaces preserve or overlook, and how art can help us reimagine our shared heritage” said Rebecca. “This year, we’ve added even more ways to get involved, from folklore hunts to sun-printing workshops. It’s about making art accessible, playful, and part of everyday life.”

Martha adds: “The response from the community over the years to Art in the Park has been really incredible. People love seeing their local parks transformed. Whether you’re an art enthusiast, a family, or someone just out for a walk, there’ll be something to surprise and delight everyone this year. Importantly, our parks are often gifts – but gifts with complex histories” says Martha. “Art lets us question, reimagine, and celebrate them anew.”

Highlights not to miss

An Uncommon Tour of Inishowen | 2pm Saturday 3rd May - Starting at Swan Park, Buncrana, a guided journey with Tatter Jack’s Tours across all three sites with artists and curator.

Folklore Creature Hunt | a family-friendly adventure with Marianna Bruno, 11am Sunday 4th May, The Angling Centre, Swan Park, Buncrana.

Flax to Thatch & Linen| Kathleen O’Hara Farren and Brian Lafferty revive ancient crafts, 1-4pm Monday 5th May, Bath Green, Moville.

Sun Printing Workshops| 11am Saturday 10th May, Barrack Hill Park, Carndonagh.

Performance| Bbeyond: live collective art, 1pm Saturday 24th May, Swan Park, Buncrana.

Performance & Film Screening Loss Movement in 3 parts| A powerful film and performance premier shot in Inishowen, 8pm Saturday 31st May, Barrack Hill Park, Carndonagh.

Join the celebration

All events are free, but booking is essential for workshops and tours. Find the ticket link on www.artlink.ie

For updates and further information follow Facebook.com/Artlinkfortdunreepage or contact a member of the Artlink team on 0838696513.

