11 great images from Féile Spring In The Park at Jon Clifford Bull Park in Derry
Daring stunts, craic and amusements were served up recently at the Féile Spring In The Park at Jon Clifford Bull Park in Derry.
By Jim McCafferty Photography
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:41 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 14:42 BST
The Thunder Action Sports BMX team were in town and those gathered got to see them showing off some amazing stunts during the event.
There was also face-painting and street entertainers including Frankie McGilligan entertained the crowd at the event, which was held on the last Saturday in March.
Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.
