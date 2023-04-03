11 great images from Féile Spring In The Park at Jon Clifford Bull Park in Derry

Daring stunts, craic and amusements were served up recently at the Féile Spring In The Park at Jon Clifford Bull Park in Derry.

The Thunder Action Sports BMX team were in town and those gathered got to see them showing off some amazing stunts during the event.

There was also face-painting and street entertainers including Frankie McGilligan entertained the crowd at the event, which was held on the last Saturday in March.

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

(Please note, photos are not for resale here)

1 . The Thunder Action Sports BMX team showing off some daredevil stunts during Saturday’s Fun Day at Bull Park. The Thunder Action Sports BMX team showing off some daredevil stunts during Saturday’s Fun Day at Bull Park. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography Photo Sales

2 . Enjoying the sunshine and the Fun at Saturday’s Feile’s Spring In The Park event at Bull Park. Enjoying the sunshine and the Fun at Saturday’s Feile’s Spring In The Park event at Bull Park. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography Photo Sales

3 . Big smiles and thumbs up for a bumper ride from Cara Forbes (6) on Saturday. Big smiles and thumbs up for a bumper ride from Cara Forbes (6) on Saturday. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography Photo Sales

4 . A big hug for 3 years-old Cara Dempsey from aunt Audrey Donnelly at Bull Park on Saturday. A big hug for 3 years-old Cara Dempsey from aunt Audrey Donnelly at Bull Park on Saturday. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography Photo Sales