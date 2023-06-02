News you can trust since 1772
Prize winners at NWRC’s Art and Design Showcase: Sarah Cassidy, Jessica Underwood, Ellie Savage, and Caoimhe Stones.Prize winners at NWRC’s Art and Design Showcase: Sarah Cassidy, Jessica Underwood, Ellie Savage, and Caoimhe Stones.
Prize winners at NWRC’s Art and Design Showcase: Sarah Cassidy, Jessica Underwood, Ellie Savage, and Caoimhe Stones.

12 photographs of NWRC’s Art and Design show at the Lawrence Building

Artists and designers at the North West Regional College (NWRC) recently exhibited their work in the Lawrence Building on the Strand Road.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:10 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 11:11 BST

The young creatives displayed an astonishing range of work across various media.

Here are some photographs of the participants alongside their works of art.

1. Amy Elliott pictured at North West Regional College’s Art and Design Showcase at the Lawrence Building on Strand Road.

2. Tiarnan Gardiner pictured at the Art and Design Showcase at Strand Road Campus.

3. Photography student Catherine Ming pictured with parents Cyril and Margaret at North West Regional College’s Art and Design Showcase at the Lawrence Building on Strand Road.

4. Joey Nash pictured at the 2023 Art and Design Showcase at Strand Road Campus.

