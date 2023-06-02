Artists and designers at the North West Regional College (NWRC) recently exhibited their work in the Lawrence Building on the Strand Road.
The young creatives displayed an astonishing range of work across various media.
Here are some photographs of the participants alongside their works of art.
1. Amy Elliott pictured at North West Regional College’s Art and Design Showcase at the Lawrence Building on Strand Road.
2. Tiarnan Gardiner pictured at the Art and Design Showcase at Strand Road Campus.
3. Photography student Catherine Ming pictured with parents Cyril and Margaret at North West Regional College’s Art and Design Showcase at the Lawrence Building on Strand Road.
4. Joey Nash pictured at the 2023 Art and Design Showcase at Strand Road Campus.
