15 colourful pictures from the Féile 23/ Surestart fancy dress Fun Day in Derry

Pictured are staff and children at a recent Halloween Féile 23/ Surestart fancy dress fun day at Long Tower Youth Club.
By Jim McCafferty Photography
Published 8th Nov 2023, 11:32 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 11:33 GMT

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

Children enjoying some colouring-in at the Feile/Surestart (Edenballymore) Halloween Fun Day at the Long Tower Youth Club on Monday afternoon.

Three generations of the Collins family pictured at Monday's Feile 23/Surestart (Edenballymore) Halloween Fun Day.

One year old Rudy Coffey pictured with his mum at Monday's Fun Day.

Fun on the bouncy castle at Monday's Fun Day in Long Tower Youth Club.

