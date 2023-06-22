26 photographs of Shezad Dawood ‘Leviathan’ exhibition at the Void Gallery in Derry

A new exhibition by Shezad Dawood has opened at the Void Gallery.
‘Leviathan’ is being billed as an ‘episodic exploration of the current challenges we face in the intersection between climate change, migration, and mental health’.
Here is a selection of photographs from the opening night and of the installation.
1. Shezad Dawood, Leviathan: We go elsewhere, exhibition preview. Void Gallery, 2023, Derry. Images by Tansy Cowley
2. Shezad Dawood, Leviathan: We go elsewhere, exhibition preview. Void Gallery, 2023, Derry. Images by Tansy Cowley
3. Shezad Dawood, Leviathan: We go elsewhere, exhibition preview. Void Gallery, 2023, Derry. Images by Tansy Cowley
4. An image from the Shezad Dawood Leviathan installation which opened on Saturday last, 17 June. Simon Mills, courtesy of Void Gallery
