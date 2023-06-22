26 photographs of Shezad Dawood ‘Leviathan’ exhibition at the Void Gallery in Derry

News you can trust since 1772
A new exhibition by Shezad Dawood has opened at the Void Gallery.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 15:24 BST

‘Leviathan’ is being billed as an ‘episodic exploration of the current challenges we face in the intersection between climate change, migration, and mental health’.

Here is a selection of photographs from the opening night and of the installation.

Shezad Dawood, Leviathan: We go elsewhere, exhibition preview. Void Gallery, 2023, Derry. Images by Tansy Cowley Photo: Tansy Cowley

Shezad Dawood, Leviathan: We go elsewhere, exhibition preview. Void Gallery, 2023, Derry. Images by Tansy Cowley Photo: Tansy Cowley

Shezad Dawood, Leviathan: We go elsewhere, exhibition preview. Void Gallery, 2023, Derry. Images by Tansy Cowley Photo: Tansy Cowley

An image from the Shezad Dawood Leviathan installation which opened on Saturday last, 17 June. Simon Mills, courtesy of Void Gallery Photo: Simon Mills

