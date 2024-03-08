3 Derry artists stage first exhibition at Pilot's Row to mark International Women's Day

The exhibition features the work of Colleen McSheffrey, Amber McLaughlin and Leona McLaughlin, who are all from the Bogside area.
The three students are currently in their final years of studying fine art in Belfast School of Art, and the exhibition will continue until March 15, and viewing times are Monday to Friday 10am to 7pm.
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Artist Leona McLaughlin, a past pupil if St Cecilia’s College, pictured alongside some of her work at the launch of the International Women’s Day 2024 Art Exhibition at Eden Arts Place, Pilot’s Row on Thursday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Artist Colleen Mc Sheffrey, a past pupil if St Cecilia’s College, pictured alongside some of her work at the launch of the International Women’s Day 2024 Art Exhibition at Eden Arts Place, Pilot’s Row on Thursday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Artist Amber McLaughlin, a past pupil if St Cecilia’s College, pictured alongside some of her work at the launch of the International Women’s Day 2024 Art Exhibition at Eden Arts Place, Pilot’s Row on Thursday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Year 14 students St Cecilia’s College, pictured at the launch of the International Women’s Day 2024 Art Exhibition at Eden Arts Place, Pilot’s Row on Thursday afternoon last. The exhibition features the work of three past pupils from the school. Photo: George Sweeney
