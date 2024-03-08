Pictured at the launch of the International Women’s Day 2024 Art Exhibition, held in Eden Place Arts at Pilot's Row, are, from left, Leona McLaughlin artist, Miss Catherine McGlinchey, Head of Art, St Cecilia’s College, Amber McLaughlin, artist, Judi Logue, Co-ordinator, Eden Arts Place and Colleen McSheffrey, artist. Photo: George SweeneyPictured at the launch of the International Women’s Day 2024 Art Exhibition, held in Eden Place Arts at Pilot's Row, are, from left, Leona McLaughlin artist, Miss Catherine McGlinchey, Head of Art, St Cecilia’s College, Amber McLaughlin, artist, Judi Logue, Co-ordinator, Eden Arts Place and Colleen McSheffrey, artist. Photo: George Sweeney
3 Derry artists stage first exhibition at Pilot's Row to mark International Women's Day

Three talented Derry artists have launched a joint exhibition at Eden Place Arts Centre to mark International Women's Day.
By George Sweeney
Published 8th Mar 2024, 16:51 GMT

The exhibition features the work of Colleen McSheffrey, Amber McLaughlin and Leona McLaughlin, who are all from the Bogside area.

The three students are currently in their final years of studying fine art in Belfast School of Art, and the exhibition will continue until March 15, and viewing times are Monday to Friday 10am to 7pm.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Artist Leona McLaughlin, a past pupil if St Cecilia’s College, pictured alongside some of her work at the launch of the International Women’s Day 2024 Art Exhibition at Eden Arts Place, Pilot’s Row on Thursday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney

Artist Colleen Mc Sheffrey, a past pupil if St Cecilia’s College, pictured alongside some of her work at the launch of the International Women’s Day 2024 Art Exhibition at Eden Arts Place, Pilot’s Row on Thursday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney

Artist Amber McLaughlin, a past pupil if St Cecilia’s College, pictured alongside some of her work at the launch of the International Women’s Day 2024 Art Exhibition at Eden Arts Place, Pilot’s Row on Thursday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney

Year 14 students St Cecilia’s College, pictured at the launch of the International Women’s Day 2024 Art Exhibition at Eden Arts Place, Pilot’s Row on Thursday afternoon last. The exhibition features the work of three past pupils from the school. Photo: George Sweeney

