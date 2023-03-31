81 great pictures of then and now: 30 years of Eden Place Arts at Derry's Pilots Row

We visited the Ceramics class at Eden Place Arts Centre this week to speak to some of the participants as the organisation prepared to mark three decades of delivering arts in the heart of the community. Here we also feature participants of the many arts courses and exhibitions down the years.
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal
1. Councillor Patricia Logue, third from right, representing the Mayor, pictured with members of the Eden Place Arts Centre at the exhibition of their work "Women's Real Lives" part of International Women's Day in The Verbal Arts Centre on Friday. Included are, from left, Aine Croston, Judy Logue, Claire McDermott, Beryl Stewart, Andrea Redmond, Susan Gill and Sharon Daly. LS11-162KM
2. Ceramics tutor Lorraine O’Carroll and Gladys McCauley . Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 20
3. Eden Arts opening March 1993.jpg
Group pictured at the opening of Eden Place Arts Centre back in March 1993 including Paddy Logue, John Tierney, Annie Courtney and Tommy Harrigan. Photo: DJ Archive
4. Judi Logue, Eden Place Arts Centre Coordinator. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 11
