News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

81 great pictures of then and now: 30 years of Eden Place Arts at Derry's Pilots Row

We visited the Ceramics class at Eden Place Arts Centre this week to speak to some of the participants as the organisation prepared to mark three decades of delivering arts in the heart of the community. Here we also feature participants of the many arts courses and exhibitions down the years.

By George Sweeney
Published 31st Mar 2023, 13:59 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 14:01 BST

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal

Councillor Patricia Logue, third from right, representing the Mayor, pictured with members of the Eden Place Arts Centre at the exhibition of their work "Women's Real Lives" part of International Women's Day in The Verbal Arts Centre on Friday. Included are, from left, Aine Croston, Judy Logue, Claire McDermott, Beryl Stewart, Andrea Redmond, Susan Gill and Sharon Daly. LS11-162KM

1. Councillor Patricia Logue, third from right, representing the Mayor, pictured with members of the Eden Place Arts Centre at the exhibition of their work "Women's Real Lives" part of International Women's Day in The Verbal Arts Centre on Friday. Included are, from left, Aine Croston, Judy Logue, Claire McDermott, Beryl Stewart, Andrea Redmond, Susan Gill and Sharon Daly. LS11-162KM

Councillor Patricia Logue, third from right, representing the Mayor, pictured with members of the Eden Place Arts Centre at the exhibition of their work "Women's Real Lives" part of International Women's Day in The Verbal Arts Centre on Friday. Included are, from left, Aine Croston, Judy Logue, Claire McDermott, Beryl Stewart, Andrea Redmond, Susan Gill and Sharon Daly. LS11-162KM Photo: DJ Archive

Photo Sales
Ceramics tutor Lorraine O’Carroll and Gladys McCauley . Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 20

2. Ceramics tutor Lorraine O’Carroll and Gladys McCauley . Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 20

Ceramics tutor Lorraine O’Carroll and Gladys McCauley . Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 20 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Group pictured at the opening of Eden Place Arts Centre back in March 1993 including Paddy Logue, John Tierney, Annie Courtney and Tommy Harrigan.

3. Eden Arts opening March 1993.jpg

Group pictured at the opening of Eden Place Arts Centre back in March 1993 including Paddy Logue, John Tierney, Annie Courtney and Tommy Harrigan. Photo: DJ Archive

Photo Sales
Judi Logue, Eden Place Arts Centre Coordinator. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 11

4. Judi Logue, Eden Place Arts Centre Coordinator. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 11

Judi Logue, Eden Place Arts Centre Coordinator. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 11 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 20
Derry