A Derry-born artist whose distinctive portfolio is attracting global attention is launching an exhibition at the Urban Art Gallery in the Garden Reflection in Derry.

Kevin Horgan’s ‘Dúid Art’ exhibition forms part of UV Arts Gallery takeover of The Garden of Reflection promoting local artists and participants in partnership with the Inner City Trust at 16 Bishop Street Within.

Kevin Horgan was born in Derry and spent his early years in Cork City, and uses art to convey ideas and notions of things around him.

Not bound by medium, he uses oil paints, acrylics pastels charcoal pencils etc, anything that helps him execute his ideas, which take in

Kevin Horgan is launching his first solo exhibition at the Urban Arts Gallery on Bishop Street.

culture, philosophy, history and psychology.

Kevin said: “Art can be serious and carry deeper meaning, something to think about and explore, spark further conversation and art can also just be about the visual appeal, the aesthetic, just a bit of craic!”.

Karl Porter of UV Arts said: “Kevin is a great rising artist. His work is new and fresh yet has roots that go deeper into culture, history and philosophy. We’re privileged to be hosting his first solo exhibition and look forward to seeing him rise in his art career.”

UV Arts are currently continuing their takeover of the Garden of Reflection Gallery, in partnership with the Inner City Trust, aiming to create a new gallery experience for Derry city. The urban-art focused gallery is hosting a series of alternative art exhibitions by local, national and international artists throughout 2022 and 2023, in addition to UV Arts' ongoing street art and contemporary mural movement across the city and district.

Kevin Horgan's art exhiibtion will run until December 2.

The Urban Art Gallery hosts a series of workshops and demonstrations, and a School for Street Art, promoting and educating people and places via street art and contemporary mural arts, in addition to having an alternative art store stocking all the tools required to create colossal art and also a podcast studio that can be booked by local creatives and businesses.

UV Arts aims to educate, promote and change perceptions of public spaces via street art, graffiti and contemporary mural arts. Specialising in large scale outdoor murals, advertising and community-driven initiatives, Karl Porter and his team are involved in many creative and collaborative projects across the North West.