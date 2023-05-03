The festival had been due to get under way on Thursday evening but will now take place a day earlier.

A spokesperson for Féile said: “So much work has gone into the planning of this event by local sports groups, schools and community organisations. Due to adverse weather conditions forecast for Thursday night, we have made the decision to reschedule the event.

"Glorious sunshine is forecast for tonight while tomorrow night's forecast is wet and windy. In the interests of the enjoyment of participants and residents, the event will now take place tonight.”

Young people from St Mary's Youth Club working on building The Cauldron of Plenty.

This evening will see a spectacular fire display that will bring the festival to a close.

Young people from local youth clubs have been working with the artist Brendan Farren to construct a large willow structure, The Cauldron of Plenty. The Cauldron will be carried by young people at the head of the Bealtaine parade and will be filled with the hopes, wishes and dreams of the people of Creggan. Children from local schools and youth clubs have been making Dream/ Wish Catchers which will be placed in the cauldron. In the spirit of Bealtaine, the cauldron will be set alight as part of the fire display at Greenwalk.

The Bealtaine parade will leave St Mary's Youth Club, Fanad Drive at 7.30pm tonight and proceed through the streets of Creggan. The parade route is as follows - Fanad Drive - Central Drive - Linsfort Drive - Inveroe - Lislane Drive - Iniscairn Road - Fanad Drive - Broadway - Leenan Drive - Greenwalk. Many of the area's brilliant schools, sports clubs, youth clubs and community organisations will take part in the parade.

Eamon McGinley, Chairperson of Seán Dolans GAC said: "I'm really excited that the club will be taking part in the Bealtaine event, and I hope there's a massive turnout from everybody in Creggan."

Young people taking part in workshops at Holy Child P.S.

Sarah McGowan, Programmes Coordinator at Pink Ladies Cancer Support said: "We took part in the parade last year and we really loved it - this year is a great opportunity to get out in the local community and celebrate the start of Summer."

Patricia from Surestart Edenballymore said: "We're really excited to get involved and encourage all our parents and families to come out and be part of this fabulous event that Féile is running."

A spokesperson for Féile said: “The Bealtaine event aims to build on the success of the Creggan 75 carnival parade which saw thousands of people come on to the streets. This event will be an opportunity for residents and people from across the city and beyond to come together after the long winter and celebrate the summer and everything that is great about the Creggan estate.

"We would also ask all residents who live along the route to temporarily park their cars in an alternative location, to allow the parade to pass freely. Please note there will be a series of rolling road closures to ensure minimal disruption to residents.”

Bealtaine marks the beginning of summer and is one of the four major Irish Celtic annual festivals along with Samhain, Imbolc and Lughnasa.

Fire in Bealtaine celebrations symbolises the return of the sun after winter. People would gather and light fires with the belief that it would repel bad luck and attract good fortune into their lives during the year ahead.