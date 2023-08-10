As Féile 2023 kicks off here is a full run down of Derry’s biggest community festival

Friday, August 11

2pm-4pm: COVID-19 Creations, Holywell Trust. Art, poetry and song created by Hive Cancer Support.

Saturday, August 12

There was a good turnout for the Gasyard Féile’s Big Bog BBQ last year. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 074

11am to 12.30pm: The Big Breakfast, Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership.

2pm-6pm: Big Bog BBQ.

All-day: Juvenilia exhibition. Bull Park.

Until Saturday, August 19: Camerawork exhibition. Rossville Street.

Children enjoy playing with the water pools at the Gasyard Féile’s Big Bog BBQ last year. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 069

Throughout Féile: Squarebear Hood Art 2 exhibition. Nerve Centre.

2pm: 'The Pen Behind the Wire: Eoghan Mac Cormaic.' Museum of Free Derry.

Throughout Féile: Café Trad Sessions.

10am-11am: Little Kickers. Trojan's Football Club. Football fun.

Aoife Moore will in conversation with Colum Eastwood.

2pm-5pm: Gasyard Development Trust call for artefacts. Pilot's Row.

Throughout Féile: Music at Older People's Residences.

Sunday, August 13

2pm-4pm: Connecting Communities Family Festival. Gasyard Children's Centre. Music, dance, arts and crafts for autistic children, young people and their families.

Brian Rowan will be in conversation with Freya McClements.

Until Friday, August 18: The Greatest Show. Dove Gardens, The Fountain, Ballymagowan, Brandywell. An unmissable family show.

7pm: Consider the Women of Ireland. Cultúrlann Úi Chanáin. Tribute to Roisin Barton.

5pm: Trojans YCG - Unnus Summus film. Nerve Centre.

7.30pm: 406 Days - The Debenhams Picket Lined film. Nerve Centre.

10am: Martin McGuinness Memorial Fly Fishing Competition. Fullerton Reservoir.

Monday, August 14.

Cormac Begley will play Cultúrlann Uí Chaináin

9am-2pm daily until Thursday, August 17: The Ryan McBride Foundation Summer Camp. Bishop's Field. Ages 4-13. Email: [email protected].

Until Friday, August 18: Kellog's GAA Cúl Camps, Celtic Park. Gaelic Games for children aged 6-13.

10am-3pm daily [finishes 12pm on Friday] until Friday, August 18: Kid's Health Week Summer Scheme, Long Tower Youth Club.

10am-4pm: Residents Day at Museum of Free Derry.

11am-1pm: Foyle Valley Railway Museum Open Day and BBQ. Join Destined members for a tour, lunch and arts, crafts and a bouncy castle for the kids.

11am-4pm daily until Friday, August 18: Imagine Create. St. Mary's Youth Club. Creative workshops for young people.

11am: Grow Your Own Plant/Plant a Flower Event. House in the Wells.

12pm: Older People's Bus Run. Pick up spots Pilot's Row and Old Library Trust. A run to Ards Monastery followed by a two course meal in the Silver Tassie Hotel. Book via [email protected]

1pm: Crann na Saoirse/Unity Trees Project. Bogside. The Martin McGuinness Cumann have been involved in cultivating young tree saplings, particularly oak trees.

1pm: The Choice for Unionism - Aaron Edwards. Verbal Arts Centre.

7pm: Burned - Protecting the Protectors. Nerve Centre. Hive Cancer Support is screening a landmark US documentary about polyfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS).

6pm: The Big Family Night Out. Inveroe Park. Fun for all the family including live music, magicians, comedy acts, circus shows, arts and crafts, face painting and balloon modelling.

6pm-7pm: Damp Dash Aquathon. Creggan Country Park. 700m swim and 3.3km run. Registration at 6pm, race at 7pm. Wetsuits compulsory.

7.30pm: Colum Eastwood in conversation with Aoife Moore. Pilot's Row.

8pm: Danny McGilloway, A Night of Storytelling, Song and Music. Bishop's of Creggan.

Tuesday, August 15. Lúnasa

All day: Events across the Bogside, Creggan, Brandywell, Bishop Street and Fountain to mark the ancient Celtic feast of Lúnasa.

10am: Pádraig Barton Cup. Bay Road Soccer. 7-a-side competition.

2pm-6pm: Wan Big Street Party. Central Drive/Bishop's Field. Fun fair rides, amusements, petting farm, arts and crafts, cultural workshops and much more.

1pm: The Legacy Bill of Shame - Professor Kieran McEvoy. Museum of Free Derry.

2pm: BJ McVeigh Memorial Pool competition. House in the Wells. To register: [email protected]

6pm: The Big Family Night Out. Bull Park and Meenan Square.

6.30pm: Brandy Balls Snooker Competition. Pilot's Row. To register: [email protected].

7pm: Donncha MacNiallais. Cultúrlann Uí Chaináin. Tribute to Donncha MacNiallais.

7.30pm: Mincéir. Nerve Centre. Documentary exploring Irish traveller culture.

Wednesday, August 16.

11am-1pm: Inclusive Group Cycle. North West Disability Centre.

1pm: Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation Bursary Awards. Guildhall.

2pm: Derry Cemetery Tour.

2pm-4pm: Fun Bingo. Pilot's Row.

4pm-7pm: Ryan McBride Cup. Brandywell.

6pm: The Big Family Night Out. Abercorn Park.

7pm: Andrea Carter in conversation with Neil Hegarty. Little Acorns Bookstore.

7.30pm: Be Yourself? LGBTQIA+ Perspectives in Derry in 2023. Nerve Centre.

7.30pm: Was there a Derry influence in the Good Friday Agreement? Pilot's Row. A discussion with Mark Durkan and Mitchel McLaughlin.

8pm: My Corona. Sean Dolan's. A hilarious new show by Pearse Elliott, starring Caroline Curran.

Thursday, August 17.

9am: Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership Family Bus Run to Bundoran. Contact Kellie: 02871281900.

10am-12pm: Special Educational Needs (SEN) Information Session. Dove House Community Trust. Call: 02871269327.

1pm: Why is there a reluctance to properly plan and prepare for a Border Poll/Irish Unity? A Think 32 online event hosted by Patricia Devlin. Panel: Jim O'Callaghan FF TD, Lynn Boylan SF TD, Aaron Edwards and Emma de Souza. Watch: youtube.com/feilemediaderry

1pm: Derry's Civil War. Pilot's Row. Screening of 'Derry's Civil War'.

7pm-9pm: Summer Madness Bingo. Bishop's Field Sports Centre. Contact OLT: 02871373870.

7.30pm: Who Would Jesus Bomb? documentary Nerve Centre.

8pm: Cormac Begley with support from Cáit Ní Riain. Cultúrlann Uí Chaináin.

8pm: Brian Rowan in Conversation with Freya McClements.

Friday, August 18

Until Saturday, August 19: The Original Sound of Derry. Various venues featuring, Cartin, Declan McLaughlin, John Deery, Kid Apollo, Little Kings, Paul Campbell, Polar Bolero, Porphyry, Ports, Queen Grace, Rachel Craig and many more.

12pm: House in the Wells BBQ.

3pm: Into the Weeds documentary. Pilot's Row.

6pm: The Big Family Night Out. Brandywell Park.

Under 18s (6pm-8pm), Over 18s (9pm-11pm): Guiseppe's Ballroom LGBTIA+ Safe Space. Nerve Centre. Alcohol-free disco.

7pm: Kerri Ní Dochartaigh in conversation with Neil Hegarty. Little Acorns Bookstore.

7.30pm: Professor Colin Harvey - A Pathway to a New Ireland. Pilot's Row.

7.30pm: Freedom and the Sesh: A Squarebear Joint documentary.

Saturday, August 19.

10am-4pm: Lúnasa. Cultúrlann Uí Chaináin. Celebration of Lúnasa festival.

12noon: End of Harvest Barbecue. Ballymagowan.

8pm-11pm: Social Night at Corned Beef Tin. Music from Eddie Breslin and Dannika. Tickets £3 available at 02871281900.