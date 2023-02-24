The Gasyard Centre.

The organisation advised that for work to be considered for inclusion, people should submit high res Jpeg images of the work by 4p.m, on Friday March 24.

All work delivered for the exhibition must be picked up by 2pm on April 29, 2023.

Emails can be sent to: [email protected] and should be marked F.A.O. Frank Rafferty.

A spokesperson said: “Work for inclusion must be accompanied with the following information: titles, size/ dimensions of work, materials/paints used, price (if work is for sale), contact details (not available to anyone without the permission of the artist), online links to other work, artist age or age range, e.g. Over 25, 25 or under, 16 or under.

“Each artist may submit as many pieces as they wish, for consideration for the online exhibition but it may only be possible to exhibit a few pieces. Therefore Please state your preferential order if submitting more than 3 pieces. Only one piece per artist will be considered for the gallery exhibition.

“The Empowering The Artist Exhibition will run from Monday April 3 until Thursday April 28.

“The online exhibition will be featured on The Bluebell Arts Derry Youtube channel from Monday April 3, 2023 at noon. It will also feature on Gasyard Bluebell Arts Facebook group and page and be shared on other social media platforms. The Exhibition launch will be on Thursday April 6 from 6.30 p.m. – 8.30 p.m.

Artists will be able to talk to the public and other artists to discuss the work being exhibited. There will also be a prize for the best work in the show which will be selected by our judges.

“If you require additional Information on the workshops or the exhibition, contact Frank Rafferty on 02871 262812 or [email protected]

“Whether you have previously exhibited or not. All work is welcome for consideration.”