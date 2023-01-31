From the gallery’s ever-popular Void Tots sessions for toddlers aged 1-3 with Sinead Crumlish, to adult life drawing sessions with Cara Donaghey and Mel Bradley, a brand new initiative called Chai and Chat - a social event aimed at women and those who identify as women, the family drop-in Curiosity Club, monthly spoken word evenings with Frank Rafferty of the Bluebell Arts Project, and the closing event for the exhibition by Isabel Nolan, 1:1, a sound performance by Belinda Quirke.

Besides all of these events, the Void is currently exhibiting the work of Dublin-based Irish artist Isabel Nolan, with an exhibition of paintings titled ‘flotsam, jetsam, lagan and derelict’. Visit www.derryvoid.com.

Void Tots - Early Years Programme

Void Tots are relaxed and fun messy play sessions with artist Sinead Crumlish for children aged 1-3 years old. Two 45 minute sessions - one at 10.30am and one at 11.30am. Book a spot to come along and get messy with your little ones! You book online, by calling into 10 Waterloo Place, BT48 6BU, or phone 02871308080.

Life drawing with Mel Bradley and Cara Donaghey

Join artist Cara Donaghey and model Mel Bradley for an exploratory life drawing session using Isabel Nolan’s exhibition as a backdrop on Thursday, February 9, from 7-8:30pm. All materials will be provided.

Book via eventbrite or www.derryvoid.com. £3.

Chai and Chat

For ‘Women and those who identify as women’.

An event inspired by the Derry City & Strabane District Council's Welcome Spaces initiative. The first event will invite Derry women and those who identify as women to the gallery, where the Void’s Head of Public Programmes Sara Bint Moneer Khan will brew Chai (tea) for those attending on Thursday, February 16. 6pm-8pm.

This event is free. RSVP via Eventbrite or by emailing [email protected]

Visitors are invited to listen during a performance by artist Belinda Quirke. Quirke has made a sonic piece inspired by the exhibition at Void by Isabel Nolan entitled 1:1.

The Curiosity Club - drop-in days

The Curiosity Club is a self-directed creative space in Void filled with various materials, activity prompts and mediums; for all ages to use freely, experiment with, and enjoy. It is open at various points throughout exhibitions and is usually inspired by the Void’s current exhibition.

The Curiosity Club is open for families to call in and use from 12-4pm on Saturday, February 4.

Activities are: jellyfish mobiles, make your own playdough and animal models, explorative painting, drawing booklets and yarn painting.

Silver Tongued Deviance - spoken word evenings with Frank Rafferty

A monthly open mic platform event hosted by spoken word artist Frank Rafferty on the last Thursday of every month in Void Gallery.

During these sessions, spoken word performers/singers/(acoustic) musicians are invited to come along and perform; they may choose any pieces of work from their repertoire, they can create something new which connects to themes in Void’s current exhibition, or they can perform something else entirely which simply resonates with them.

Refreshments are also provided; visitors are invited to enjoy a glass of wine, a beer, or some tea or coffee. Thursday, February 23, 6.45pm.

1:1 - sound performance by Belinda Quirke

Closing event for Isabel Nolan's exhibition flotsam, jetsam, lagan and derelict. Saturday, February 18, 6pm.

