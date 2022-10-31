Daniel O’Donnell releases Hallowe’en movie ‘Night of the Daniels’ – George A. Romero meets Kincasslagh’s finest

Daniel's O'Donnell's Hallowe'en video 'Night of the Daniels'.

The hilarious new movie features a zombie apocalypse of ‘Daniel’ waxworks who escape from the fictional ‘Daniel O’Donnell Wax Museum’ to terrorise the Rosses and Gweedore.

Daniel once again collaborated with the makers of his viral ‘Down at the Lah De Dah’ video, Shaun Doogan and Ciaran McCann of Re-Act Productions for the new work.

The film-makers say its inspiration came from the legendary horror auteur George A. Romero and Kincasslagh’s most famous son.

“Think ‘Day of the Dead’ meets Daniel O'Donnell! When a mysterious curse threatens his local town it's up to Daniel to spring into action, defeat the evil with the power of music and save the day with the help of some locals!” is how they aptly put it.

The new movie stars Daniel, alongside his wife Majella, plus a host of local actors from north west Donegal.

Next Friday Daniel will be releasing a brand-new studio album of original material ‘I Wish You Well’ just in time for Christmas.

It will be available in two formats – a Deluxe A5 Media book, signed by Daniel, which includes a 14-track CD, DVD and hard-back book and a standalone 12 track CD in a Digi sleeve.

The DVD in the Deluxe version features a ‘making of the album’ film, along with a book crammed with new photos of Daniel, taken in and around the studio during recording sessions.

The album was recorded at Black Mountain Recording Studios in Jenkinstown in County Louth. Keen to work with local musicians and songwriters, the album was produced by Dave Atkins who played in Daniel’s band before going into production full time, and Ciaran Mitchel who is Daniel’s Musical Director.

A mix of up-tempo songs and ballads, ‘I Wish You Well’ includes two ‘Buble-esque’ tunes - ‘Under A Spell of Loving You’, written by Fergal Flaherty and ‘Always There’ written especially for Daniel by Brendan Graham and Rolf Loevland who wrote ‘You Raise Me Up’.

The album also features two songs by P J Murrihy, who has written for Daniel in the past, and who penned ‘I’m Grateful’ and ‘Plains Of Old Kildare’. Sean O’Farrell wrote ‘If You Believe’, and ‘Once You Have Loved The Best’ and Patsy Cavanagh who wrote Daniel’s first big hit ‘My Donegal Shore’ contributed the title track ‘I Wish You Well’.

Daniel is currently on an international tour, which see him perform dates in Canada and the USA this October and November.

He has just announced a 13-day national tour of Ireland for 2023 which kicks off August 11, 2023 in Athlone culminating at the Cork Opera House on August 30, 2023.