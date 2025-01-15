Derry artists struggling to make a living and we are exporting talent, says MLA

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Artists from Derry are finding it increasingly difficult to work at home due to a lack of funding and the city is exporting its talent, a local MLA has complained.

Ciara Ferguson said she was among political representatives briefed last year by the arts lobby Equity, which has highlighted how there has been a 40 per cent cut to Arts Council Northern Ireland funding over the past 10 years

“Minister, last November, like you, I was among those who attended a meeting with representatives from Equity and heard from its members about the huge challenges, particularly in the north-west,” said the Sinn Féin MLA.

"We heard from local artists in Derry about how it is now really difficult to be able to remain in the field and to be an artist while living at home.

Ciara Ferguson

"We are exporting our local talent. I welcome the fact that you mentioned that you are working on and exploring a range of options to increase the funding. In that process, how will the Department seek to ensure regional balance in funding opportunities for Derry and across the north-west?” she asked.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons replied: “Regional balance is very important when it comes to the arts. That is why I have been so keen on the musical instruments for bands scheme: that funding has gone to communities across Northern Ireland; it has not been limited to particular geographical areas.

"I look forward to working with the Arts Council to ensure that the funding gets to where it is needed and where it will make the most difference.”