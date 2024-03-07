Derry City F.C.'s loyal fans inspired 'City Til I Die' play just days away from opening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new play follows Derry City superfan Tony Gillespie, played by Pat Lynch, as he tries to convince his grandson Oisin, played by Michael O'Doherty, to become a Derry City fan just like his grandfather.

The highly anticipated play also features a supporting cast which includes well-known Derry actors Francis Harkin, Maureen Wilkinson, Conor Barr, Jonatan Burgess and Brian Hasson, as well as debuts from Spasie McGilloway, Michael Doherty, Ruairi Campbell, Aisling Hutton and Harley Nixon.

The play is also set to feature music by Creggan born artist Porphyry.

Everywhere We Go... Maureen Wilkinson, Michael O'Doherty, Aisling Hutton, Pat Lynch and Brian Hasson from the cast of City Til I Die.

The play examines what it is truly like to be a die-hard Candystripes fan and how being a supporter of a local club like Derry City enhances the lives of many. The play celebrates the club’s history and the positive contribution the club and its fans make to the city.

A spokesperson for Féile said the play was a celebration of the positive and long-standing contribution Derry City F.C. and its legions of fans over generations have brought to the city.

“Rehearsals for the play have been underway since the New Year and we're so excited to premiere the play to a packed house at Long Tower,” the spokesperson said.

“The buzz around Derry City Football club at the moment is brilliant. The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium is packed out every week. We have a great young team and manager who will again be fighting to bring the title back to the city for the first time in 28 years. We wanted to make a stage production examining what it truly means to be a Derry City supporter and how being a supporter enhances the lives of so many. The play celebrates the club’s history and the positive contribution the club and its fans make to the city."

City Til I Die is A Communities In Transition project funded by The Executive Office. Please note that the play is not suitable for Under 12’s.