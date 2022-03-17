Derry is ‘home from home’ for drama graduate intern Niamh

Niamh McCarron

Niamh McCarron hails from Glasgow but she has close family ties in Derry. Her dad John McCarron is a native of the Bishop Street area of the city.

23-year-old Niamh, who has been working with the renowned Citizens Theatre in Glasgow, is delighted to be now also gaining valuable experience during her temporary internship at Stage Beyond, based in the Millennium Forum.

Niamh graduated with a First-Class Honours Degree in Drama and Performance from Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh last year after four years of studies. She specialised mainly in theatre-making and has also written some plays herself.

Niamh with the Stage Beyond team at the Forum.

“At university I realised that I loved writing children’s plays more than anything else. I specialised in children’s theatre and community theatre. It took me a while to find my niche and I also specialised in a lot of movement work.

“Last year I did a residency with Scottish Youth Theatre and was delighted that they commissioned some of my work as part of a festival with new emerging artists. During lockdown it was all done over Zoom so it’s great to be back doing live theatre again.”

Niamh volunteered briefly at Citizens Theatre in Glasgow, helping with their development work, prior to being offered a job in September 2019.

Citizens is one of Scotland’s flagship producing theatres. It is also regarded as instrumental in fostering the early careers of many well-known actors including Ciarán Hinds, currently nominated in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role at this year’s Oscars for the grandfather Pop, in Kenneth Branagh’s critically acclaimed film ‘Belfast’.

Niamh McCarron pictured with Stage Beyond at the Millennium Forum.

Niamh was among the cast in Citizens Theatre’s production ‘Scarfed for Life’, a play written by Martin Travers based around sectarianism, which toured for 10 shows in Scotland just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic at the end of February 2020.

She also acted in a play called ‘Adrift, which was written by a past member of Citizens Theatre Young Co., its theatre and education programme for 18–24-year-olds. The play, which ran at the Scottish Youth Theatre, received four stars when reviewed in The Herald, Scotland’s broadsheet newspaper.

Having attended drama classes growing up in Glasgow, Niamh realised early on that it could potentially also be her future career path. “It was one of those things I just stuck with as I really enjoyed it. I did well in Maths and was going to do accountancy, but I thought it might be a bit boring,” she quipped.

Niamh has clearly been enjoying her time with Stage Beyond where she is leading a six-week ‘Happiness Project’ alongside weekly workshops for their upcoming production, ‘The Great Dictator’, with visiting director Kate Guelke and Jean Dunn, lead drama facilitator with the local theatre company.

Niamh said: “Dee Conaghan, Stage Beyond’s Artistic Director, has been so supportive and open to my ideas. I hadn’t worked with adults with learning difficulties previously and everyone has been so lovely, welcoming me with open arms.”

Niamh continued: “Stage Beyond are very committed to their theatre work and they really are a family too. If somebody is having a bad day, they look out for each other and they made me feel part of that family from day one.”

“It has been exciting for them to explore the new material that Kate is writing for their production in June. They have been busy rehearsing in workshops, and it will be very exciting to see everything coming together on the main stage at the Forum over the next few months.”

Explaining the concept behind the ‘Happiness Project’ with Stage Beyond members, Niamh added: “The project is devised to celebrate what makes them happy. The material in their next production is quite heavy and, after the pandemic, it is nice to remember the things going on in the world that are good, and the smaller things that we are hopefully also grateful for.”

Dee Conaghan, Artistic Director with Stage Beyond, said the company was delighted to welcome their talented new intern. “Niamh has been a breath of fresh air since joining us in January.

"She has totally immersed herself in all the creative aspects of our theatre work, both at the Forum and our Centre Stage and Beyond outreach programme based at the Hub at Culmore Community Partnership as well as our Monday night Film Club, React Review.”

“Niamh recently created a six-week ‘Happiness Project’ for us which is already up and running and our members are thoroughly enjoying this new workshop. She is also working on our forthcoming production, ‘The Great Dictator’ which will be staged at the Millennium Forum on June 15.

"We are delighted to have Niamh as part of the Stage Beyond team and hope that she will also find this internship to be a rewarding experience in her theatrical career.”

Niamh is also enjoying having more time to explore her dad’s native city which she was accustomed to visiting several times a year on family holidays.

“I have been coming and going to Derry and Donegal my whole life to visit my relatives and it has been so nice to spend time here walking through the historic Walled City and all it has to offer for both locals and as a visitor destination. There is such a strong sense of community and local culture.”

Niamh’s dad John McCarron is originally from Sunbeam Terrace where her grandmother Margaret resides. Her mum Sheila McCarron is from Warrenpoint, Co. Down.

Niamh is due to return to her job with Citizens Theatre in Glasgow this summer as its historic main building is currently closed for a major redevelopment.

Stage Beyond’s wonderful ‘Hamlet, Prince of Derry’ which was produced during lockdown, will be aired again on RTE Radio 1 this Sunday, March 20, at 8pm.