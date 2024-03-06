Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ‘Sons and Daughters of Derry’ concert will be one of the highlights of the Walled City Festival, which returns this year from March 14 and 17 with an impressive line-up of guest artists in the classical and opera genres.

Celebrating the St Patrick’s Day weekend with an all-Derry cast, the festival will present Sons and Daughters on Sunday, March 17 at 4.30pm in Christ Church, as a post-parade musical treat for all the family.

Clockwise from top left: George Hutton, Kim Vaughan, Margaret Keys, Cathal Breslin and Gerard McChrystal.

Soprano Margaret Keys and tenor George Hutton will perform a selection of well-known classical songs, popular favourites from the musicals and Phil Coulter melodies.

Award-winning saxophonist Gerard McChrystal and cellist Kim Vaughan also return to the city to perform alongside Co-Artistic Director of the Festival, Cathal Breslin (piano). Their programme will include music by Fauré and Rachmaninov as well as some delightful arrangements of Irish folk tunes, airs and melodies.

Cathal Breslin said: “We are so thrilled to close our Festival this year with a very special concert featuring Derry’s own. Margaret, George, Gerard and Kim are some of the finest classical musicians the city has seen in recent years and it will be a joy to perform alongside them, especially on such a celebratory weekend.

"We would love to see families and friends join us after enjoying the St Patrick’s Day parade and can guarantee to continue the celebrations indoors as part of our 15th Walled City Music Festival!”

The Sons and Daughters of Derry concert is just one of the concerts planned for the Walled City Music Festival, which will also host the Piatti Quartet on Thursday March 14, the Ulster Orchestra on Friday March 15, the Sherman-Petcu new music duo on Saturday March 16, and Ireland’s leading operatic soprano, Ailish Tynan, also on Saturday March 16.

The Festival takes place in various venues around the city including Christ Church, Guildhall, Foyle Arts Building and The Great Hall, Magee.