Derry's Playhouse nurturing next generation of talent through free training

The Playhouse Music Theatre Company was launched in 2021 and is open to adults aged 18+. Thanks to funding from the National Lottery through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, the Playhouse currently has 13 members enrolled in the three year programme, providing bespoke training in drama and musical theatre, specific to each participant’s needs.The concept was born out of a desire to create a free and accessible career development pathway for young people in the North West.

Set up initially with funding from the Department of Foreign Affairs, the model was developed to help sustain future theatre making in the area and open up opportunities for all, with an emphasis on mentoring, masterclasses, coaching and performance opportunities.Kieran Griffiths, Director and Producer of The Playhouse, said: “Focusing on the practical experience of performance, members of The Playhouse Music Theatre Company learn how to deliver a show, perform to and for the public, build their CV, grow in confidence and gain practical experience required to make it in the industry.“We’re so proud to offer conservatoire level training and industry standard professional practice to our city’s best and brightest, for free.”Recently the company took part in a read through of upcoming writer Issac Quinn’s new work ‘A Writing Exorcise’, along with theatre practitioners from The Lyric Theatre, Belfast and An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny.

Members have also had the opportunity to take on key roles in a number of recent key Playhouse productions including The 39 Steps, The White Handkerchief and Hume - Beyond Belief, about the life and mission of John and Pat Hume.Siobhán Molloy, Arts Development Officer at the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “It was a privilege to recently visit The Playhouse and watch members of the company working alongside representatives from three major theatres, in a session with Issac Quinn.“This fantastic initiative is really opening up opportunities for people, from all backgrounds, to be able to think seriously about forging a career in the theatre.”

The Playhouse Music Theatre Company

"The highly tailored nature of the approach means they are benefitting from bespoke training and the targeted help they need to take that vital next step in their career development.”

Siobhán Molloy, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, with writer Issac Quinn, Kieran Griffiths, The Playhouse and Patricia McBride, An Grianán Theatre.

