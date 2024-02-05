Diona Doherty kicking off first ever stand-up tour Got MILF? in home town in May
Derry comic Diona Doherty will kick off a brand new tour with a gig in the Millennium Forum in May with fans encouraged to get tickets while they can.
The popular comedian and actress will return to the stage on Saturday, May 4, 2024 as part of a brand new tour.
Star of Derry Girls, series regular on The Blame Game, Soft Border Patrol, The News Quiz, Breaking the News, Secrets of the Circuit, A Perforated Ulster and Give My Head Peace, Doherty is taking a brand new show Got MILF? on her first ever stand up tour around the country.
Diona wrote and starred in her debut play Bridesmaids Of Northern Ireland, which sold out theatres.
This spring she’s ditching the garters, strapping on a breast pump and picking up a mic, to head out solo on the road in this laugh out loud debut tour show.
For tickets telephone 71264455 or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for tickets.