Easkey Britton art and nature talk, walk and dip among highlights of packed Void programme

On Saturday, July 1, the marine social scientist and award winning surfer will host Ebb & Flow: Connect with the Patterns and Power of Water – a day of learning, well-being and connection in response to Void's current exhibition by Shezad Dawood, ‘Leviathan: We go elsewhere!’

The day will begin at 11.30am at Void with an interactive talk by Easkey around her research and its connections to Shezad Dawood’s work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A light lunch will then be provided in the gallery before people are invited to make their way to Ned’s Point in Buncrana, to regroup again for a guided nature walk and optional sea dip at 2.45pm.

Easkey Britton.

Talk, lunch and guided nature walk and sea dip - £8 per person. Aimed at ages 16+. There is no pressure to attend the nature walk and sea dip.

Attendees are required to make their own return travel arrangements between Void and Ned’s Point. Bring swimming gear and wear comfortable clothing and footwear.

Void Tots

Saturday, July 15

9.30-10.15am and 10.30-11.15am

Void Tots are relaxed and fun messy play sessions with artist Sinead Crumlish for children aged 1-3 years old. Book a spot by visiting www.derryvoid.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to space restrictions, one parent per child is advised. Parents or guardians are welcome to take other children along but they will be asked to remain seated in the gallery foyer or they can visit the exhibition.

Drawing booklets are available for older children – just ask staff.

Please ensure both adult and child are wearing old clothes! We provide large shirts for parents to put over their clothes and we also have a large bathroom with changing facilities if you need to change clothes for baby and parent afterwards. £3 per child.

Void Families

Void offers a range of activities inspired by our exhibitions for all the family to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drawing booklets offer an opportunity to explore Shezad Dawood’s exhibition in a fun and experimental way during your visit to the gallery.

These booklets are free, suitable for all ages, and available at the front desk throughout the whole duration of the exhibition.

The Curiosity Club

Saturday, July 22, 12-4pm

The Curiosity Club is a self-directed creative space in Void Gallery which is filled with various materials, activity prompts and mediums, inspired by our current exhibition, seasonal holidays and public programming for all ages to use freely, experiment with, and enjoy.

The Curiosity Club is open for families to call in and use from 12-4pm on Saturday, July 22 during Shezad Dawood’s exhibition. Activities include: Jellyfish mobiles, poly-pocket mono-printing, make your own nature paint brushes and leaf rubbings.

Void Explorers (Children)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Void Explorers is a programme of bookable workshops in Void Gallery aimed at children and young people aged 4-14 years old.

Travel through time with Anna from Eco-Art Saturday, July 29. Bookable slots between 12 and 4pm

A new Leviathan time portal opens every half an hour…but only six people can make it through at a time…Book your slot today to travel through time into the future!

Bookable portal time slots: 12pm, 12.30pm, 1pm, 1.30pm, 2pm, 2.30pm, 3pm, 3.30pm. Once through the time portal, you can stay as long as you wish. £3 per child. Aimed at ages 4-14 yrs old. Please email [email protected] if you have any questions. https://ecoart.club/

Void Visionaries presents: Energy drinks at midnight

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Void Visionaries are delighted to present: Energy drinks at midnight in Void’s Education Space until July 8, 2023

Energy drinks at midnight is an exhibition, organised by the Void Visionaries leadership team, that brings together the work of 30 young artists between the ages of 14 and 22 years old as a result of the Void Visionaries recent exhibition open call.

Exhibiting artists include: Ash Caulfield, Gracie Hawkins, Luke Kelly, Róis McLaughlin, Luke Cooney, Sean Farrell, Erin Mullan, Daniel O’Hagan, Caitlin O’Doherty, Cora McArt, Felix Reddan, Devin Rodgers, Niamh Elizabeth, Michael Devine, Matthew Macdonald, Alex Patterson, Rebecca Baxter, Lucy Young, Zuzanna Lubienska, Amy Boal, Louise Kennedy, Cara Canning, Charlie Mac an tSionnaigh, Ambimbola Fashade, Kyra McGranaghan, Eimear Magee, Cara Cummins, Eoghan Cummins, Clodagh Doherty and Robbie Doherty.

Organising team: Cara Cummins, Lucy Young, Michael Devine, Connie Henderson, Eoghan Cummins, Agnieszka Plata, Cara Canning, Daria O Donghaile, Devin Rodgers and Rida Iqbal.

Ghetto Biennale: Did it bleed?

Tuesday, June 27, 6-8pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artlink is researching the possibility of an Inishowen Art Festival. Curator Keith Whittle has created a programme of talks by some of the most renowned artists and curators.

Artist, curator and writer Leah Gordon will be giving a talk about the Ghetto Biennale, Haiti, originally conceived to expose social, racial, class and geographical immobility.

Print + Protein

Thursday, July 27, 6-8pm

Print + Protein is a peer-led philosophy reading group organised by Aphra Hill responding to Void’s exhibition programme. It takes its name from the essay ‘Virtual Bodies and Flickering Signifiers’ by Katherine Hayles which explores immaterial media and the affinity between books and bodies.

The group will discuss ‘Vampyroteuthis Infernalis’ by philosopher Vilém Flusser and biologist Louis Bec.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Describing the distinct biology of the vampire squid, the text is an experimental fable which generates a new, creaturely perspective on

the human.

Silver Tongued Deviance

Thursday, June 29, 6.45pm

Silver Tongued Deviance is an open mic platform event hosted by spoken word artist Frank Rafferty in partnership with Gasyard Development Trust (Bluebell Arts).

Performers, singers and acoustic musicians are invited to come along and perform; they may choose any pieces of work from their repertoire, they can create something new which connects to themes in Void’s current exhibition, or they can perform something else entirely which simply resonates with them.

Life drawing with Cara Donaghey and Mel Bradley

Thursday, July 6, 7-8.30pm