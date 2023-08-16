‘Freebirds’ screening at Buncrana Cinema in association with Artlink Dunree

Brigid Mulligan

Hosted by award-winning visual artist Brigid Mulligan, ‘Freebirds’ weaves together the stirring true stories of a group of friends from Co. Longford who happen to love motorcycles.

In 1997, they set up Freebird’s Motorcycle Club (M.C.C.). Since then, three young members have died on the road.

Through the sharing of deeply personal experiences by Freebird’s M.C.C. members recalling how they finally came to terms with these fatal accidents, this documentary film explores the unseen side of bikers in an Irish rural community and what being a biker means to each of them.

This includes Brigid Mulligan’s brother, Sean Mulligan, who died in 2002 aged 21.

Irish Hospice Foundation Arts and Creative Engagement Lead, Dominic Campbell, says: “In addition to being a visual feast accompanied by a rocking soundtrack, ‘Freebirds’ gives an intimate insight into how this Club’s supportive community has helped members, both individually and collectively, find tangible ways to grieve for and remember their friends.”

Live rock music on the night is by 'Lazarus Brother' which will give a taste of the Irish Motorcycle Rally scene.

Show Time and Tickets

Where: Buncrana Cinema Donegal

When: Saturday August 19th 2023

Time: 5pm sharp

Tickets: 10 euro on door