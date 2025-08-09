Huge artworks with thousands of kites for each child killed in Gaza unveiled in Derry

A major new artwork has been erected in Derry, made up of thousands of kites in the colours of the Palestinian flag with each one representing a child killed in Gaza.

‘A Kite for Every Child Killed in Gaza’, went on display at Fahan Street in the Bogside area on Friday.

The message through art was the result of a collaboration between residents, community organisations, young people, and sporting groups in the city.

Together, they’ve created a striking art piece composed of thousands of individual kites, with dozens of people from across the neighbourhood and the wider city helping to prepare the installation over recent days.

Since late 2023, over 20,000 children have been killed in the besieged Gaza Strip by Israeli forces. Thousands more have been displaced, with homes and entire cities destroyed by airstrikes.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “In 2011, the children of Gaza broke the world record for the largest number of kites flown simultaneously. On the coast of Gaza, 12,350 children filled the sky with messages of hope.

“This artwork is a message of solidarity from the people of Derry to the children of Gaza and the West Bank: we stand with you - for peace, justice, and freedom. Ceasefire now.”

The artwork is a collaboration between Féile Derry, OLT HLC, and SureStart Edenballymore.

This year’s Féile 2025 programme in Derry features a number of events focusing on the catastrophic situation in Palestine.

Over 150 people attended Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin for the opening event of Féile with Professor Nick Maynard, a leading gastrointestinal surgeon who regularly works on the frontline in hospitals in Gaza.

Dr Maynard, who first visited Gaza in 2010, has been volunteering extensively since late 2023 amidst the ongoing genocide alongside Medical Aid for Palestinians, and gave a powerful and deeply moving account of his recent experiences from his own eyes.

He highlighted the devastating impact of the ongoing siege on Gaza’s health system - from severe malnutrition and a total lack of essential medical supplies to the overwhelming number of injuries and fatalities caused by Israeli attacks from airstrikes.

Dr Nick Maynard spoke with deep respect about the bravery, the strength and resilience of the Palestinian doctors, nurses, and medical students working under siege.

That event was organised by Trócaire in collaboration with Féile 2025.