LUXE, who are festival favourites in Derry and beyond, continually extend and adapt their collections of sumptuous costume, processional and fire sculpture to make beautiful bespoke shows.

‘The Seas Above’ will be presented in Buncrana Main Street on Saturday, July 15 at 11pm as well as in Árainn Mhór, Athphort on Tuesday, July 18 at 11pm

According to the Earagail Arts Festival, LUXEs’s new commissioned performance – The Seas Above – is a spectacular illuminated, twilight procession.

LUXE stage illuminated spectaculars of fire, installation and processional performance.

The showcase is one of a number of fantastic events planned for this year’s festival, which is billed as Donegal’s premier summer event.

With a family-orientated, participatory and engaging programme from the Gaeltacht islands off the West Donegal coast to East Donegal and the Inishowen peninsula, Earagail Arts Festival (July 8 -23) has something for all ages and backgrounds.

Events include circus camps, Wild Atlantic Weekends, music, dance and theatre, street arts, master classes and workshops, visual arts and theatre, dance, spoken word and much more.

Artistic Director & CEO, Paul Brown said: “We want to encourage access to the arts for all citizens of Donegal, with a range of events for everyone to have an opportunity to create and enjoy with participatory creative projects such as Fadó Fadó and the circus camps, all ages gigs by new curators, body movement and visual arts workshops and a special tattoo exhibition to celebrating cultural diversity and self-expression through body art. On top of all of this, Donegal can look forward to a stellar line-up of festival concerts and shows from Inishowen to Gaoth Dobhair, including two free night-time, outdoor events in Buncrana and Arranmore Island with renowned landscape spectacle group, Luxe.”

‘The Seas Above’ will be a night-time, outdoor spectacle event which involves walking at night. Those attending are asked to dress appropriately for the weather and the terrain.

For more information on the festival, see https://eaf.ie/