New food village, Carnival of Colours and graffiti art fest for Derry's 2024 Foyle Maritime Festival

Derry’s Foyle Maritime Festival will get a bit of a make-over this year with a host of new additions and a larger food and picnic arena.

Three weeks out Derry & Strabane Council have confirmed that this year there will be an ‘exciting new look’ to the Foyle Maritime Festival, which runs over four days from June 27.

The event space has been ‘completely transformed’ this year to create a ‘more accessible, user-friendly experience for visitors’, the Council confirmed, while the full road closure on the Queen’s Quay will open the site and a redesigned market configuration will provide a more visitor friendly environment.

The new look festival programme also boasts some additions.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane Lilian Barr said she couldn’t wait to welcome visitors to the city. “The anticipation is really building now with less than four weeks to go. I’m so looking forward to seeing the new site layout and the new programme highlights that will really energise and enhance this year’s festival.

“It will be my first major event in my role as Mayor, and it will be such a privilege to represent the city and welcome so many international visitors. I know they will fall in love with the place and experience the very best hospitality and entertainment while they are here.”

Among the new highlights of this year’s event, which is being delivered by the Council with support from Tourism N. Ireland and Ulster University. is the Carnival of Colours, which will take over the lower stretch of the quayside, bringing a vibrant array of high energy performance and street entertainment to the festival.

For the first time the Foyle Maritime Festival will also host the Get Up Street Art Festival – a celebration of graffiti culture with talented artists at work on stunning large-scale pieces, a live painting street party and workshops.

In terms of food offerings there will be a new Captain’s Table, which will provide an enhanced dining experience and additional seating and tables along the Quayside for diners and picnic fans who are welcome to bring their own.

The Legenderry Food Village will have an array of local food businesses showcasing local and sustainable produce. There will also be a medley of international dishes, from authentic South African street food to smoking US barbeque, with DJ sets keeping the ambient mood going in the bar area all weekend.

A spokesperson said: “The Foyle Maritime Festival has something for all ages and there will be plenty of entertainment and activities to keep the little crew members busy throughout the festival along the Pirates Pontoon, from water sport taster sessions, to the vintage funfair.

“Enjoy a bird’s eye view of the festivities from the crow’s nest, as the Big Wheel moves right to the heart of the action in the middle of the quay, offering stunning panoramic views over the Foyle and beyond.

“Hop on board one of the six stunning Tall Ships which will be berthed at the Quayside throughout the festival and find out more about their fascinating history and trips on the high seas.