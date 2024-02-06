Packed programme as Waterside Theatre Spread the Word Literary Festival kicks off in Derry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The celebration of reading, writing and literature will take place in the Waterside Theatre itself, as well as in partner venues Little Acorns Bookstore, Void Art Centre, Offing Coffee, Strabane & Derry Central Libraries, The Hidden City Cafe and local schools.

“The impressive range of literary genres covered this year, from children’s storytelling and young adult (YA) literature to cookery books, song-writing and most everything in between, means that there really is something here that will appeal to people’s interests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Diversity and inclusion are core values at the Waterside Theatre, and this festival delivers!” said Roisín McDonough, Chief Executive, Arts Council.

Join best selling crime authors Sam Blake and Brian McGilloway as they discuss their latest novels, revealing what it's really like ‘killing for a living’ and what makes a great read!

Tuesday, February 6

7pm: The Queer Writers Circle hosted by trans writer and poet Alex Cregan.

The group aims to offer an inclusive space for writers all across the LGBTQ+ community, providing feedback and safe space to share work and engage creatively. Booking essential.

Venue: Waterside Theatre. Admission: Free.

Join Vicky McFarland (Tale Time) in her immersive, sensory Story Dome for a brand new tale – 'A Tizzy Kind of a Day'.

9pm: Late Night Lines - Poetry Evening hosted by Anne McMaster

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why not make a literary connection as groups of writers carry their words into the darkness? Snuggle up with a cuppa or a glass of something cool, click on the zoom link that has been sent out to you and be inspired!

Email [email protected] or RSVP via the Waterside Theatre website.

Venue: Remote. Admission: Free.

Explore the fundamentals of lyric writing with singer-songwriter ROE!

Wednesday, February 7

7pm: SEA(M)OTHER: with Easkey Britton & Kerri ní Dochartaigh.

Join renowned Irish surfer, author, artist and marine social scientist, Dr. Easkey Britton, and mother, writer and grower, Kerri ní Dochartaigh, for an evening of readings, discussion and embodied mindfulness exploring the restorative power of the sea and nature, creativity, the experience of (m)otherhood and navigating emergencies.

Venue: Offing Coffee, Foyle Road. Admission: £10.

There will be four or five different ‘human book’ titles from The Human Library available to ‘borrow’ in our Café Bar. A ‘human book’ is a person who has volunteered to challenge prejudice through respectful conversation with participants who ‘borrow’ them.

Thursday, February 8

7pm: Bored of Lunch: Nathan Anthony with Marie-Louise Muir

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join number 1 bestselling author and creator of hit food platform Bored of Lunch, Nathan Anthony, in conversation with award winning BBC radio presenter and producer, Marie-Louise Muir.

Venue: Waterside Theatre. Admission: £17.50

7pm: Creative Writing Taster Workshop

Join Mel Bradley for a Creative Writing Taster Workshop ahead of her 10 week Creative Writing Course. Open to all aged 16+. Booking essential.

Join Gemma Walker-Farren & Sorcha Shanahan for the tale of ‘Granny D’ who lives up a tree in Rosemount with her grand-daughter ‘Wee Girl’.

Venue: Gateway Studio, Waterside Theatre. Admission: Free.

9pm: Late Night Lines - Science Fiction evening hosted by Jo Zebedee

Why not make a literary connection as groups of writers carry their words into the darkness? Snuggle up with a cuppa or a glass of something cool, click on the zoom link that has been sent out to you and be inspired!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Email [email protected] or RSVP via the Waterside Theatre website.

Venue: Remote. Admission: Free.

Friday, February 9

7pm: The Pig’s Back: Exploring the World of Literary Journals.

The Pig’s Back (named for Muckish mountain) is a literary prose journal that aims to bring the the world to the northwest.

Editors Emily Cooper and Dean Fee will be joined in conversation with writers Ella Gaynor and Lucy Holme.

Venue: Void Arts Centre. Admission: £8.

8.30pm: Spread The Word Poetry Slam!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hosted by storyteller, poet, spoken word artist, actor and regular poetry slam organiser Frank Rafferty.

Venue: Hidden City Café. Admission: Free.

Saturday, February 10.

10am first show: Tales from the Treehouse.

Join Gemma Walker-Farren & Sorcha Shanahan for the tale of ‘Granny D’ who lives up a tree in Rosemount with her grand-daughter ‘Wee Girl’.

Shows at 10am, 10.30am & 11am.

Venues: Central Library and Strabane Library. Admission: Free.

11am first show: Story Dome 'A Tizzy Kind of Day'

Join Vicky McFarland (Tale Time) in her immersive, sensory Story Dome for a brand new tale – 'A Tizzy Kind of a Day'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shows at 11am, 11.30am, 12 noon, 1pm and 1.30pm. Aimed at ages 4-7 but suitable for 3 year olds who love stories!

Venue: Waterside Theatre. Admission: £5.

11am: Establishing Yourself as a Writer: Dr Hilary McCollum

Join Hilary for a talk and discussion around establishing yourself as a writer.

Venue: Little Acorns Bookstore. Admission: £5.

12-2pm: Human Library Lunch Time Book Café

There will be four or five different ‘human book’ titles from The Human Library available to ‘borrow’ in our Café Bar. A ‘human book’ is a person who has volunteered to challenge prejudice through respectful conversation with participants who ‘borrow’ them.

Venue: Bravo Café Bar, Waterside Theatre. Admission: £5.

2pm: DREAMING UP DRAGONS with Marianne McShane

Children's author Marianne McShane’s join-in-together storytelling and imagination workshops inspire children to dive deep into their wildest imaginations. Tailored to children aged 8-12.

Venue: Gateway Studio, Waterside Theatre. Admission: £5.

3pm-5pm: Lyric Writing with ROE!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explore the fundamentals of lyric writing with singer-songwriter ROE!

Venue: Bravo Café Bar, Waterside Theatre. Admission: £8.

7pm: Killing for a Living: with Sam Blake and Brian McGilloway

Join best selling crime authors Sam Blake and Brian McGilloway as they discuss their latest novels, revealing what it's really like ‘killing for a living’ and what makes a great read!

Venue: Waterside Theatre. Admission: £15.

Sunday, February 11

1pm-2.30pm (age 4-8 years): Animate & Create with Grace Fairley!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Create character drawings from our wildest imaginations and bring them to life through the basics of stop motion animation!

Venue: Waterside Theatre. Admission: £6.

3pm-4.30pm (age 9-14 years): Animate & Create with Grace Fairley!

Explore digital drawing and create a short 2-D animation using the digital illustration app, Procreate!

4pm: Exit from Afghanistan

Join actor James Lecky for a rehearsed reading of Richard Boggs’ play Exit from Afghanistan and hear George Lawrence recall the disastrous retreat from Kabul in 1842. It's a tale of invasion, regime change, hostage-taking and ignominious withdrawal. Sounds familiar?

Venue: Waterside Theatre. Admission: £5.

7pm: Dirty Linen: with Martin Doyle and Freya McClements

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join editor and writer, Martin Doyle as he discusses his new book, Dirty Linen: The Troubles in My Own Place, with writer and journalist, Freya McClements.

Venue: Waterside Theatre: Admission: £15.