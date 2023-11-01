Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The study has been undertaken in collaboration with partners Amicita, ConsortiaCo and Samhlaigh Arts Collective under the mentorship of Keith Whittle.

It involved a year-long effort to explore the viability and potential of a vibrant art festival in the heart of Inishowen, and was made possible through the support of Arts Council of Ireland Capacity Building Funding, The findings will be unveiled this Saturday, November 4, from 6-8pm, in the Saldanha Gallery, Fort Dunree.

Artlink Project Co-ordinator Rebecca Strain said: “We are thrilled to invite everyone who contributed to our research and anyone interested in the future of arts in Inishowen to join us for the launch of our new report.

The Inishowen Art Festival Feasibility Study partners.

“The event promises an evening of engaging conversations, networking opportunities, and the sowing of creative seeds. Attendees will have the chance to delve into the findings of the feasibility study and learn about the strategic actions that Artlink and its partners plan to undertake.”

The evening's highlight will be a keynote address by the renowned curator, academic, and writer Keith Whittle. With bases in both London and Tokyo, Keith is celebrated for his support of diverse and emergent artistic and curatorial practices. His work, which often bridges the historical and contemporary realms, emphasises cultural exchange and transnational dialogues.

Artlink Project Co-ordinator Martha McCulloch, added: “Our feasibility study represents a year-long collaborative effort to explore the rich potential of an art festival – and we’re really excited to share our discoveries and strategies with the local community.

“The event will be further enriched by light refreshments, accompanied by captivating music by Nine Hazels – creating an atmosphere that celebrates the very essence of creativity and innovation in Inishowen."

Keith-Whittle, Curator and Keynote Speaker.

In addition to the unveiling of the Feasibility Study Report, the Saldanha Gallery will also host a new exhibition showcasing 30 years of Artlink projects. Curated by Dr Adriana Valderrama Lopez from Ulster University and Martha McCulloch, it provides a unique glimpse into Artlink’s enduring legacy in the Inishowen peninsula. Accompanying the exhibition will be a new digital archive, showcasing the evolution of projects and initiatives over the years.

For further information visit www.artlink.ie

On the website you can find out more about the Inishowen Art Festival Feasibility Study Report Launch, the new Artlink Archive, or upcoming exhibitions and events during October and November 2023,