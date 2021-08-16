Stendhal organisers send out a massive thank you after welcoming 5,000 music lovers

The scene at Stendhal on Friday. Picture: Ciara McMullan

Five thousand people descended upon Ballymully Cottage Farm, just on the outskirts of Limavady, to help welcome back live music, make memories and most importantly, reconnect with a community of like-minded arts enthusiasts.

Ash, Ryan McMullan, Kila, And So I Watch You From Afar, Duke Special, Paddy Casey and over 60 more acts returned to Stendhal’s Six Stages to the delight of revellers from all over the country.

For many acts it was the first time they had played a live gig for almost two years. Ash’s Tim Wheeler pointed out during their amazing Friday headline slot that this was the band’s first show in 530 days.

Revellers enjoying themselves at Stendhal. Picture: Ciara McMullan

Festival Director Ross Parkhill said he was overjoyed with how the weekend panned out.

“Everything went so amazingly well,” he said, “There was just such an overwhelming feeling of joy around the place, I’ve honestly never experienced as positive a vibe onsite at any festival I’ve ever been it. It was so, so good.”

Ross continued: “We are so proud that we could play a role in getting the live music sector back up and running and we are so proud of everyone in the industry who have been battling to get their careers back. There is more to do, but events such as ours and others that have been happening around the country recently are a step in the right direction.”

Ross finished up by saying a few words of thanks. “We have a lot of thank yous this year,” said Ross.

The Karma valley stage. Picture: Ciara McMullan

“Thank you to everyone who bought a ticket to help support live music and festivals in Northern Ireland. Thank you to all the bands and performers who entertained us over the weekend.

“Thank you to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for their steadfast support, its fair to say that without them that Stendhal simply wouldn’t have happened this year.

“Thank you to our charity Partners Help Musicians, they are an amazing organisation and we are so proud to be associated with them.

“Thanks to The Arts Council of Northern Ireland for their continued support.