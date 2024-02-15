‘The buzz around Derry City FC at the moment is brilliant': New 'City 'Til I Die' play confirmed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rehearsals for the play have been under way since the New Year.

A spokesperson for Féile said: “The buzz around Derry City Football club at the moment is brilliant. The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium is packed out every week. We have a great young team and manager who will again be fighting to bring the title back to the city for the first time in 28 years.

"We wanted to make a stage production examining what it truly means to be a Derry City supporter and how being a supporter enhances the lives of so many. The play celebrates the club’s history and the positive contribution the club and its fans make to the city.”

Spasie McGilloway, Brian Hasson, Maureen Wilkinson and Pat Lynch at City Til I Die rehearsals.

The play will feature a cast that includes well known Derry actors Pat Lynch, Francis Harkin, Maureen Wilkinson, Conor Barr and Brian Hasson as well as debuts from Spasie McGilloway, Michael Doherty, Ruairi Campbell, Aisling Hutton and Harley Nixon.

City Til I Die is A Communities In Transition project funded by The Executive Office.

The play is not suitable for Under 12’s. Advance tickets: £5 are on sale now at bit.ly/3T3qqCY

Féile in Derry has evolved from back in 1993 when residents of the Bogside and Brandywell came together with community organisations to organise the first Gasyard Wall Féile in August that year.