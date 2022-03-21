The Simpsons pay tribute to Derry Girls with visual reference

The producer of The Simpsons has confirmed a reference to 'Dairy Girls Ice Cream' in an episode of the cartoon sitcom is a tribute to the hit Lisa McGee-penned comedy series on Channel 4.

By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 21st March 2022, 10:31 am
The cast of Derry Girls with Lisa McGee at the Derry Girls mural at Badger's.
Matt Selman confirmed the nod on Twitter.

He was asked about the visual reference by the Twitter account for Wikisimpsons 'the largest Simpsons database on the Internet'.

"Is Dairy Girls Ice Cream supposed to be a reference to Dairy Queen, or Derry Girls, or both?" was the question put.

"Derry Girls," replied Selman.

Lisa McGee, the Prehen-born writer, of Derry Girls joked, "I. Am. dead", in response, to which Selman, "It's the least we could do!"

The Derry Girls mural in Derry city centre.
