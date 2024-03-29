Derry City and Strabane District Council Spring Carnival Parade.Derry City and Strabane District Council Spring Carnival Parade.
Derry City and Strabane District Council Spring Carnival Parade.

Things to do in Derry, Donegal and Tyrone in April

With March coming to a close it might be time to look forward to something new.
By Jack Tibbetts
Published 29th Mar 2024, 10:13 GMT
Updated 29th Mar 2024, 11:10 GMT

So we have compiled some events and festivities for you and your family to try out in April.

At OakField park between March 29- April 1 from 12-6pmDescribed as “The perfect Easter outing for the whole family awaits as you hop on board Donegal’s Biggest Easter Hunt.”Bounce along and arrive to a welcome from your favourite characters before starting your adventure with a train journey through the magical forest, disembarking at the home of the Queen of Hearts, where you’ll receive your map with instructions!Photo: George Sweeney.

1. The Easter Express

At OakField park between March 29- April 1 from 12-6pmDescribed as “The perfect Easter outing for the whole family awaits as you hop on board Donegal’s Biggest Easter Hunt.”Bounce along and arrive to a welcome from your favourite characters before starting your adventure with a train journey through the magical forest, disembarking at the home of the Queen of Hearts, where you’ll receive your map with instructions!Photo: George Sweeney. Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
April 2-5 at the Millennium Forum, St Columb’s Hall, The Playhouse and St. Mary's College.Since 1922, the feis has welcomed many thousands of young people allowing them to showcase their outstanding talents in the fields of singing, choral singing, speech and drama, instrumental music, Irish language, traditional Irish music, and Irish dancing.Photo: George Sweeney.

2. Feis Dhoire Cholmcille

April 2-5 at the Millennium Forum, St Columb’s Hall, The Playhouse and St. Mary's College.Since 1922, the feis has welcomed many thousands of young people allowing them to showcase their outstanding talents in the fields of singing, choral singing, speech and drama, instrumental music, Irish language, traditional Irish music, and Irish dancing.Photo: George Sweeney. Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
April 6-7The 2024 Angling Fair is back in Melvin Sports Complex, Melvin Road, Strabane, County Tyrone, which lies on banks of the Mourne River.

3. The North West Angling Fair

April 6-7The 2024 Angling Fair is back in Melvin Sports Complex, Melvin Road, Strabane, County Tyrone, which lies on banks of the Mourne River. Photo: The North West Angling Fair

Photo Sales
Tickets ranging from £8-£12 April 6 14:00-15:00 20:00-21:00The Playhouse, 5-7 Artillery Street, DerryHugely successful family show Geppetto, is a fun and hilarious non-verbal production for everyone aged 6yrs+ described as “think Mr. Bean meets Pixar.” The show is 50 mins in length and has some loud noises and bright lighting effects.

4. Geppetto - Children's Theatre

Tickets ranging from £8-£12 April 6 14:00-15:00 20:00-21:00The Playhouse, 5-7 Artillery Street, DerryHugely successful family show Geppetto, is a fun and hilarious non-verbal production for everyone aged 6yrs+ described as “think Mr. Bean meets Pixar.” The show is 50 mins in length and has some loud noises and bright lighting effects. Photo: Playhouse

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DerryDonegal