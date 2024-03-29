So we have compiled some events and festivities for you and your family to try out in April.
1. The Easter Express
At OakField park between March 29- April 1 from 12-6pmDescribed as “The perfect Easter outing for the whole family awaits as you hop on board Donegal’s Biggest Easter Hunt.”Bounce along and arrive to a welcome from your favourite characters before starting your adventure with a train journey through the magical forest, disembarking at the home of the Queen of Hearts, where you’ll receive your map with instructions!Photo: George Sweeney. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Feis Dhoire Cholmcille
April 2-5 at the Millennium Forum, St Columb’s Hall, The Playhouse and St. Mary's College.Since 1922, the feis has welcomed many thousands of young people allowing them to showcase their outstanding talents in the fields of singing, choral singing, speech and drama, instrumental music, Irish language, traditional Irish music, and Irish dancing.Photo: George Sweeney. Photo: George Sweeney
3. The North West Angling Fair
April 6-7The 2024 Angling Fair is back in Melvin Sports Complex, Melvin Road, Strabane, County Tyrone, which lies on banks of the Mourne River. Photo: The North West Angling Fair
4. Geppetto - Children's Theatre
Tickets ranging from £8-£12 April 6 14:00-15:00 20:00-21:00The Playhouse, 5-7 Artillery Street, DerryHugely successful family show Geppetto, is a fun and hilarious non-verbal production for everyone aged 6yrs+ described as “think Mr. Bean meets Pixar.” The show is 50 mins in length and has some loud noises and bright lighting effects. Photo: Playhouse