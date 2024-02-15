Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Piatti Quartet are set to open up the festival with their programme of ‘Hidden Gems’, with a concert planned for Derry's Christ Church. The prize-winning string quartet are well known for their passionate interpretations across the spectrum of quartet writing. The group will perform an exquisite journey through diverse styles of music alongside Co-Artistic Directors of the Festival, Sabrina Hu (flute) and Cathal Breslin (piano).

On Friday, March 15 the city sees the highly anticipated return of the Ulster Orchestra to the Festival for a family-friendly Gala Variety Concert. The group will perform music from famous movies such as Star Wars, Indiana Jones and more. There will also be timeless opera hits, and popular orchestral classics, conducted by David Brophy, in Derry's Guildhall. There will also be guest performances by one of Ireland’s leading sopranos, Ailish Tynan, and Derry-born pianist Cathal Breslin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday, March 16 sees an afternoon consisting of a performance from the very talented Sherman-Petcu Duo, comprising Nathan Sherman (viola) and Alex Petcu (percussion), performing newly commissioned compositions in partnership with the Contemporary Music Centre Ireland and PRS Foundation’s Beyond Borders scheme. Some of the composers that feature include Derry-born Kevin O’Connell, award-winning Armagh composer Áine Mallon, internationally-acclaimed Ed Bennett, and the Swedish maestro Karen Rehnqvist, alongside a recent work from Nick Roth and a world premiere from established Irish composer Benjamin Dwyer.

The Ulster Orchestra at the City of Derry Choir International Festival. © Lorcan Doherty.

The concert will also have a pre-concert chat with the audience before the show offering people the chance to ask any questions they may have.

The day doesn't end there as the music continues with with another concert, The Art of Song with Ailish Tynan and pianist Cathal Breslin, in the unique setting of the Great Hall, Ulster University Campus Magee.

The former BBC Singer of the World has established herself as one of the foremost operatic singers and song recitalists across the British and Irish Isles, performing regularly with top orchestras, at festivals, and venues across the UK and Ireland. Concert goers can experience a programme of the world famous Fauré, Schubert and Wolf, as well as a selection of traditional Irish folk songs on this St Patrick’s Day weekend recital.

Sunday March 17 sees a very special late afternoon St. Patrick’s Day concert celebrating Derry-born musical talent in Sons and Daughters of Derry, in Christ Church.

Piatti Quartet ©Venetia Jollands Photography.

The 15th Walled City Music Festival will close when soprano Margaret Keys, tenor George Hutton, cellist Kim Vaughan, saxophonist Gerard McChrystal and Co-Artistic Director of the Festival, Cathal Breslin (piano) perform an eclectic and wide-ranging programme of Irish melodies, hits from musicals and popular classical works.