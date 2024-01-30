Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Send-Off, the first solo exhibition by artist Daniel Press, enjoyed a run at the Woollahra Gallery in Sydney, from November to January.

Mr. Press said: “One of the sculptures, ‘Phantoms in Perth: Derry, Northern Ireland (2023)’ was 3D scanned at the Guildhall in Derry, Northern Ireland, during the lockdown of 2020. The scan was then 3D printed and cast in wax in Australia.”

The exhibition depicted wax sculptures of monuments of the British monarchy from various locations.

‘Phantoms in Perth: Derry, Northern Ireland (2023)’ on display in Sydney.

Mr. Press said the Derry-based work was inspired by Francis John Williamson’s original effigy of Victoria that was unveiled in the Guildhall in 1898.