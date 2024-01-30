News you can trust since 1772

Work of art based on Guildhall Victoria features in Sydney exhibition

An artwork inspired by a marble statue of Britain’s Queen Victoria in the Guildhall recently featured in an exhibition in Sydney.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 30th Jan 2024, 17:08 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 17:09 GMT
Send-Off, the first solo exhibition by artist Daniel Press, enjoyed a run at the Woollahra Gallery in Sydney, from November to January.

Mr. Press said: “One of the sculptures, ‘Phantoms in Perth: Derry, Northern Ireland (2023)’ was 3D scanned at the Guildhall in Derry, Northern Ireland, during the lockdown of 2020. The scan was then 3D printed and cast in wax in Australia.”

The exhibition depicted wax sculptures of monuments of the British monarchy from various locations.

‘Phantoms in Perth: Derry, Northern Ireland (2023)’ on display in Sydney.‘Phantoms in Perth: Derry, Northern Ireland (2023)’ on display in Sydney.
‘Phantoms in Perth: Derry, Northern Ireland (2023)’ on display in Sydney.

Mr. Press said the Derry-based work was inspired by Francis John Williamson’s original effigy of Victoria that was unveiled in the Guildhall in 1898.

“Historically, Francis John Williamson produced at least fourteen replicas and close variants of this statue made for sites in Australia, England, India, Northern Ireland, New Zealand, Myanmar, Scotland, and South Africa. The Australian version is in Kings Park, Perth, Western Australia,” he said.

