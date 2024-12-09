Ann Ferry launches Christmas book ‘Rudolph’s Rambles’ with all proceeds for kids' mental health

By Kevin Mullan
Published 9th Dec 2024, 17:13 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 17:15 BST
The proceeds of a new Christmas book by Derry children’s author Ann Ferry will be used to raise funds for young people facing mental health crises.

Ann is a former lawyer who has been writing children’s literature for over a decade now.

Originally from Creggan she recently retired to Derry after spending almost 50 years in Boston where she worked as an attorney representing abused and neglected children.

Additionally, her law practice in Boston involved advocating for young women and men who had significant mental health issues.

Ann Ferry

She says she is very cognisant of the reality that there is often the lack of funding for mental health support.

To attempt to address this in some small fashion, she wrote a Christmas Story, ‘Rudolph’s Rambles’ with all proceeds and donations targeted for a charity that addresses youth in crisis.

The book is illustrated by a talented artist, Nikita Peters, who attends the University of Ulster School of Art in Belfast.

It was formatted by Missprint Design.

