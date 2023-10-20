Book on East Donegal petition and Derry-Donegal milk war to be launched

Dr. Samuel Beckton

'The East Donegal Border Petition and the Derry-Donegal Milk War, 1934-8' by Dr. Samuel Beckton will be launched at 2pm.

In November 1934, 7,368 Protestants in east Donegal signed a Unionist petition to the British and Northern Irish governments requesting to transfer their region to Northern Ireland.

This was a reaction to policies made in the Irish Free State by Fianna Fáil during the 1930s that resulted in the Economic War.

This was an exceptional event of southern Unionism in post-partition Ireland.

The work analyses the roots of the petition and those who organised the document. What were the terms? What did the petition manage to achieve and fail to resolve? How did it lead to a Derry–Donegal Milk War?