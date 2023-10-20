News you can trust since 1772

Book on East Donegal petition and Derry-Donegal milk war to be launched

A new book focusing on a petition by 7,368 Donegal unionists who wanted to be transferred into Northern Ireland in the 1930s will be launched in the Central Library on Saturday.
By Staff Reporter
Published 20th Oct 2023, 12:31 BST- 1 min read
Dr. Samuel BecktonDr. Samuel Beckton
Dr. Samuel Beckton

'The East Donegal Border Petition and the Derry-Donegal Milk War, 1934-8' by Dr. Samuel Beckton will be launched at 2pm.

In November 1934, 7,368 Protestants in east Donegal signed a Unionist petition to the British and Northern Irish governments requesting to transfer their region to Northern Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This was a reaction to policies made in the Irish Free State by Fianna Fáil during the 1930s that resulted in the Economic War.

'The East Donegal Border Petition and the Derry-Donegal Milk War, 1934-8' by Dr. Samuel Beckton will be launched at 2pm.'The East Donegal Border Petition and the Derry-Donegal Milk War, 1934-8' by Dr. Samuel Beckton will be launched at 2pm.
'The East Donegal Border Petition and the Derry-Donegal Milk War, 1934-8' by Dr. Samuel Beckton will be launched at 2pm.
Most Popular

This was an exceptional event of southern Unionism in post-partition Ireland.

The work analyses the roots of the petition and those who organised the document. What were the terms? What did the petition manage to achieve and fail to resolve? How did it lead to a Derry–Donegal Milk War?

Find out in the Central Library on Saturday.

Related topics:DerryNorthern Ireland