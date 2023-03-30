News you can trust since 1772
Burt book sale to be held on Easter Saturday and Monday

The eagerly-awaited Burt Book Sale will be held in St. Mary’s Hall in Burt on Easter Saturday and Easter Monday.

By Laura Glenn
Published 27th Mar 2023, 10:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 15:48 BST

All proceeds from the sale will go to Parish Funds with a donation going to Lough Swilly RNLI.

The organisers said they are grateful for donations of a large collection of books to make this unique event possible.

The hall is open on Thursday and Friday, April 6 & 7, from 12-4pm or by prior arrangement to leave in books. Contact Kathleen

on 00353 863931426 or email [email protected]

The sale takes place from 10am – 4pm on April 8, and from 11am – 5pm on April 10.