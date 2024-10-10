Chapters Bookstore is changing the plot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chapters Bookstore is changing the game for indie authors! Partnering with local author Jane Buckley and the Carousel Aware Prize (CAP), they’re launching 'Indie Author Days' to give indie writers the spotlight they deserve. In a harsh industry, Chapters is making space for new voices—helping indie authors shine and celebrate their stories. Changing the plot, one book at a time!

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today is ‘Super Thursday,’ one of the biggest cash-grab days in traditional publishing! Up to 2,500 new books are hitting UK and Irish shelves, all vying for a slice of the lucrative pre-Christmas book market. It’s a high-stakes event in the publishing calendar, where traditional publishers battle fiercely to grab readers' attention—and boost sales.

This year’s releases predominantly feature celebrity biographies and children's books, both popular genres expected to draw broad audiences. Super Thursday highlights the vast scale of traditional publishing, where standing out among thousands of new releases is no easy feat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For indie authors in Ireland, the challenges are even tougher—and they have to navigate them entirely on their own. Beyond intense competition from events like Super Thursday, indie authors face a constant uphill battle to get their books onto bookstore shelves and be taken seriously—an effort that often feels like trying to crash an exclusive VIP party.

Local author, Jane Buckley

Most major stores reserve their shelves for traditionally published books, making it incredibly difficult for indie titles to gain a foothold. Distribution barriers, steep listing fees, and competing against established names are just a few of the obstacles they must overcome—often without any of the support or resources that traditional publishing provides.

Even when a store does stock an indie book, it’s often on consignment—meaning unsold copies are returned, sometimes at the author’s expense. Indie authors handle everything themselves, from design and marketing to promotion, driven by passion and sheer determination to get their work out there.

But now, Chapters Bookstore in Dublin is changing the game. Recognising that the indie author market is evolving, Chapters will host ‘Indie Author Days’ this year and next for Carousel Aware Prize (CAP) winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Carousel Aware Prize for Independently Published Authors (CAP for Indies) is an important initiative celebrating Ireland’s top indie talent. Founded by Carolann Copland, CAP’s patron is the 2024 Book Prize Winner, Paul Lynch, and it is the only book competition specifically for indie authors in Ireland. Categories include Fiction, Non-Fiction, and Children's Books. It also provides sponsored opportunities for low-income writers, promoting inclusivity.

CAP supports self-published authors by connecting them to bookstores, distributors, and media—all while raising awareness for the mental health charity Aware.

Chapters Bookstore in central Dublin is one of Ireland's largest independent bookstores. Known for its extensive collection of new and second-hand books, it’s a treasure trove for book lovers. With a welcoming atmosphere and helpful staff, Chapters is committed to providing affordable reading options, making it a beloved destination for book enthusiasts in Dublin and beyond.

The store itself has an inspiring story. Previously owned by Willie Kinsella for 40 years, the store was due to close in 2022, which sparked immense community support. In a twist of fate, the store was saved and reopened by Kevin Neary and Michael Finucane, co-founders of Gamestop. They’ve worked hard to keep Chapters' spirit alive while introducing fresh ideas for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of these initiatives is the opportunity for CAP Prize winners to spend an ‘Indie Author Day’ in-store—signing books, doing readings, and interacting directly with readers to highlight their work. Chapters is proving they’re partners, not gatekeepers, even matching traditional publisher commission rates to level the playing field for indie talent.

Chapters is undoubtedly setting a new standard. As Michael Finucane put it, they see massive potential in indie authors: ‘We hope to find those ‘golden nuggets’ that traditional publishers are missing.

The likelihood of getting a debut novel published traditionally is like finding a four-leaf clover on a football field. Only about 1% of submitted manuscripts are accepted, making the journey to publication an uphill battle. With thousands of hopeful authors submitting work each year, many incredible stories are inevitably overlooked.’

This is where Chapters steps in—acknowledging that a system with such steep odds can leave future bestsellers behind. By giving indie authors a space to connect directly with readers, Chapters isn’t just providing shelf space; they’re opening doors for these hidden gems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CAP.ie is thrilled to see Chapters leading the way in championing independent writers! www.capawards.ie Chapters Bookstore

The CAP Awards ceremony will be held at Chapters, Parnell Street, Dublin, on Friday, 1st November at 6:30 pm. Please come along and join us!